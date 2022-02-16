XRAPPLIED LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE WEBSITE

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRApplied Technologies Inc. ("XRA" or, the "Company") announces the launch of its newly redesigned Corporate Website (www.xrapplied.com) today.
XRA's primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more informative, user-friendly, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices for prospective clients, investors, and shareholders. This redesign supports the company's mission and unique value proposition in the wake of seismic changes to the extended reality (XR) landscape, particularly as potential concepts for the "Metaverse" continue to emerge.
XRA's new website features an updated look and feel while maintaining the company's existing branding, greater responsiveness site-wide, and serves as a more accessible source of information about the company, the XR industry, and its AR/VR technological solutions.
The company also reports that Lior Ishai will shift his focus to support the company's B2B and investor marketing strategies as its Chief Marketing Officer, and in doing so will step down as CEO.
"We would like to thank Mr. Ishai for his stewardship as CEO in getting us listed and supporting the marketing infrastructure of our company", said Aleksey Andreychenko, Chairman and interim CEO. "We look forward to continuing to work with him in expanding the Company's international sales team and B2B marketing efforts.
About XRApplied Technologies Inc.
XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform.
Further information about XRApplied is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company's website, www.xrapplied.com
For Further information about the Company, please contact:
Alexandria Stone
Spyrock Consulting Inc.
Email: ir@xrapplied.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Information:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any time.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.