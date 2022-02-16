XRAPPLIED LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE WEBSITE

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRApplied Technologies Inc. ("XRA" or, the "Company") announces the launch of its newly redesigned Corporate Website ( www.xrapplied.com ) today.



XRA's primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more informative, user-friendly, and responsive resource across all platforms and devices for prospective clients, investors, and shareholders. This redesign supports the company's mission and unique value proposition in the wake of seismic changes to the extended reality (XR) landscape, particularly as potential concepts for the "Metaverse" continue to emerge.

XRA's new website features an updated look and feel while maintaining the company's existing branding, greater responsiveness site-wide, and serves as a more accessible source of information about the company, the XR industry, and its AR/VR technological solutions.

The company also reports that Lior Ishai will shift his focus to support the company's B2B and investor marketing strategies as its Chief Marketing Officer, and in doing so will step down as CEO.

"We would like to thank Mr. Ishai for his stewardship as CEO in getting us listed and supporting the marketing infrastructure of our company", said Aleksey Andreychenko, Chairman and interim CEO. "We look forward to continuing to work with him in expanding the Company's international sales team and B2B marketing efforts.

About XRApplied Technologies Inc.

XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform.

Further information about XRApplied is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com , on the CSE website, www.thecse.com , and the Company's website, www.xrapplied.com

