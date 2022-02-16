Major donations kick off Missing Children Society of Canada's Rescu & Reunite Campaign

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) announced today that Calgary-based, multinational petroleum transportation and infrastructure limited company Inter Pipeline had made a $150,000 donation to the organization as part of a multi-year commitment.
This investment enables MCSC to continue fulfilling its mandate of locating and returning missing children to safety. Inter Pipeline's donation will be a donor-directed fund focused on delivering Indigenous safety and empowerment programs that address the needs of some of the most vulnerable children in communities.
In addition to this generous corporate donation, Calgary-based anonymous major donors have pledged to match donations up to $100,000 to MCSC to launch the Missing Children Society of Canada Rescu & Reunite Campaign. The MCSC board of directors has also personally pledged an additional $50,000, bringing the major donations to $300,000, with a total campaign goal of $1,000,000.
Together, these major gift donations kick off this important inaugural fundraising campaign.
"We are so thankful for the overwhelming contributions from Inter Pipeline and our anonymous donors," says Amanda Pick, Chief Executive Officer, Missing Children Society of Canada. "We wouldn't be able to help return children to safety without the support of our partners in the community."
"Inter Pipeline has been a proud supporter of the Missing Children Society of Canada since 2017, committing a total of $885,000 to their programming to date," said Anita Dusevic Oliva, Senior Vice President, Corporate Services at Inter Pipeline. "We proudly support their unique and comprehensive programs that assist police and families in active and ongoing searches for missing children in hopes of bringing them home safely within our operation communities and beyond."
For more than 35 years, the Missing Children Society of Canada has worked tirelessly alongside police agencies to help find missing kids and closely with families to offer guidance, support and resources in the most difficult moments of their lives.
Missing Children Society of Canada has supported thousands of cases since it was founded in 1986, closing over 90% of cases and driving the evolution of Canada's child search and protection processes. Today, we leverage an extensive network of partners, supporters, and social media to harness technology and reach through our rescu app.
Learn more about rescu | Watch the rescu video | Donate Now | Download the rescu app
For more information, contact Amanda Pick, Chief Executive Officer, Missing Children Society of Canada at apick@mcsc.ca.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71e9338a-d39f-44d6-acbe-c803b2575ae1
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.