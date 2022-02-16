Responding to Community Demand, Comet Announces Convergence 2022, Bringing Together Leaders to Share Insights on How to Solve the Enterprise's Biggest Challenges With Machine Learning

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comet, provider of the leading development platform for enterprise machine learning (ML) teams, today announced an exciting new virtual event: Convergence 2022. The conference brings together innovation leaders to share insights from successful machine learning projects across industries, with the goal of advancing ML and accelerating its potential to solve challenging problems. The free event will take place on March 2, 2022.



"There has been tremendous movement in ML over the past year, with ambitious projects poised to redefine industries," said Gideon Mendels, CEO and co-founder of Comet. "But developing ML is challenging. It's a slow, iterative process; one that is complex, with many moving parts, diverse stakeholders and potential pitfalls. This is why there has been such demand for a conference of this nature – we learn the most when we share experiences and best practices. Such opportunities for collaboration enable teams to put ML to work in the smartest ways possible for the best outcomes."

More than 2,500 attendees will come together for Convergence 2022. Over the course of 15 sessions, keynote talks and panel discussions, they will hear insights from leading data scientists, ML engineers, company founders and other experts about how to solve the enterprise's most pressing issues. Attendees will also learn from those who have faced development challenges; in addition to discovering emerging tools, approaches and workflows to help effectively manage an ML project from start to finish.

The conference features both business and technical tracks so that attendees can tailor their experience to their interests and needs. The keynote speaker will be Oren Etzioni, CEO at the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, who will share machine learning highlights from 2021 and lessons for 2022.

Speakers for Convergence 2022 include:

Keynote: Oren Etzioni, CEO at Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2)

Abubakar Abid, Machine Learning Team Lead at Hugging Face

Shivika K Bisen, Lead Data Scientist at PAXAFE

Wallis Chen, Senior Vice President, Securities Services Technology at Citi

Emily Curtin, Senior Machine Learning Engineer at Mailchimp

Sanjay Yermalkar, Senior Director, Data Science Engineering at Anthem

To view the complete conference agenda and register for this free event, please visit: https://www.ml-convergence.com/

