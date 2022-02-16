EGR Valves Market Size Worth $1,183.21 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " EGR Valves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Electric EGR Valves and, Pneumatic EGR Valves), Application (Gasoline Engine, and Diesel Engine), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, MCV, and HCV)". The EGR valves market growth is driven by the growing demand for commercial vehicles, increasing demand for emission reducing technologies and stringent regulations specifying emission limits for automobiles.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 909.19 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 1,183.21 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 291 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 79 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, and Vehicle Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









EGR Valves Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BorgWarner Inc; Continental AG; Nissens Automotive A/S; Denso Corporation; KORENS. Co., LTD.; Mahle GmbH; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Rheinmetall Automotive AG; Tenneco Inc.; and Valeo are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global EGR valves market and its ecosystem.

In January 2021, at IAA Mobility Show in Munich, Germany, Valeo showcased major innovations meant to support safer, cleaner, and more diverse mobility.

In April 2021, Nissens Automotive partnered with TitanX, the global supplier of commercial vehicle and transmission cooling systems. The partnership signifies strategic exclusive distribution cooperation between these two renowned IAM brands.





Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is an emission control method that allows for a significant reduction in NOx emissions from a wide range of diesel engines, including light-duty engines, medium- and heavy-duty engines, and low-speed two-stroke marine engines. In addition to this application, the EGR technology can be employed for various other applications. For instance, cooled EGR and urea-SCR technology are among the competing technologies in heavy-duty Euro IV, Euro V, and US 2010 diesel engines. The EGR may need to be used in conjunction with NOx reduction catalysts to ensure compliance with strict NOx emission standards. As a result, the widespread adoption of advanced EGR on heavy-duty engines will gather much interest in the technology.

In North America, the automobile manufacturing business has gone through difficult times in the last 10–15 years, like several other long-established industries. Nonetheless, the region continues to be a home to the world's two major vehicle manufacturers—General Motors and Ford—which have collectively accounted for 20–25% of global vehicle production for several years since 1980. Furthermore, in the last few years, the passenger car manufacturing volumes of the US have come close to those of Japan. The country has surpassed Japan in terms of the production of trucks, buses, and other vehicles. The US is the market leader in this segment as it offers several popular brands of light trucks, minivans, and utility vehicles. As a result of the continent's expanding production, enterprises in the automobile manufacturing ecosystem have witnessed a significant rise in the sales of components, including the EGR valves. Furthermore, compared to other regions, North American countries have a huge number of cars on road. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, the US has 0.83 vehicles per person. Such progress is likely to support the growth of the EGR valve market in North America in the coming years.





EGR Valves Market: Offerings Overview

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into electric EGR valves and pneumatic EGR valves. EGR valves are controlled by a vacuum-controlled diaphragm, allowing the Engine Control Unit to manage the valve's opening and closing. Newer diesel engines require a higher flow rate that can be provided by pneumatic valves. Rather than treating the exhaust gases after release, companies are developing and procuring various pneumatic EGR valves that minimize NOx at the source by limiting the volume created during the combustion process. Rheinmetall AG, for example, provides EGR for both passenger and commercial cars. EGR-valves from the company are available as plate or flap valves. In the closed state, linear actuated plate valves confer greater internal leakage tightness. On the other hand, rotary flap valves produce substantially less pressure loss at the same flow rate.













