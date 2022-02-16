New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sanitaryware: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229572/?utm_source=GNW





This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sanitaryware industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the sanitaryware industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented for the number of sanitaryware market segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026.Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions, as well as for all sanitaryware materials and products.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19 on the sanitaryware market.In 2020, the growth rate of every global industry was impacted by the pandemic.



The developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, governments are also taking the necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.



The sanitaryware market is further segmented based on its materials: ceramics, acrylics plastics and pressed metals.The market is also segmented into products, including toilets/water closets, wash basins, cisterns, pedestals and others.



It is further segmented into non-commercial and commercial products.



Summary:

This report studies the sanitaryware market in terms of value (U.S. million dollars). It includes an indepth analysis of five regions of the sanitaryware market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report also studies the sanitaryware market by materials, products and applications. The materials segment includes ceramic, acrylic plastic, pressed metal, glass-reinforced polyester and cast iron. The product segment includes toilets/water closets, wash basins, cisterns, pedestals, bathtubs and shower trays. The applications segment includes noncommercial and commercial products.



In 2020, the sanitaryware market reached a value of REDACTED.The market is expected to grow to REDACTED by 2026.



Kohler Group, Geberit Group, Toto Ltd., Roca Sanitario S.A., Lixil Corp. and Villeroy & Boch are among the top companies in the sanitaryware industry.



In terms of regional value, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region was dominant in 2020, followed Europe.APAC makes up REDACTED of the total sanitaryware market, followed by Europe, which accounts for REDACTED, and the North America region, which accounts for REDACTED.



The U.S., China, India, Germany, Italy, and the U.K. are the main global markets for the sanitaryware market due to increased consumer awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene, urbanization, a rise in the disposable income, the availability of various products, the growing young and middle-aged population, and aesthetic concerns of houses and bathrooms.



The sanitaryware market is mainly driven by macro-economic growth factors, including rapid urbanization, growing economies and improved consumer purchasing power.Rising property investment contributes to the increasing global demand for sanitaryware products.



Construction of new buildings and the renovation of existing ones are accountable for the growth of sanitaryware market.Various policies and initiatives are taken by the governments of emerging and underdeveloped regions to improve sanitation facilities.



Sanitaryware manufacturers, however, face challenges to maintain the variable costs, which in turn increase final product prices. Manufacturers also face environmental challenges in extracting raw materials and ensuring their transportation.



Sanitaryware players gain from adopting new marketing strategies by targeting the brand-conscious consumers, especially in the emerging markets.India is one of the key emerging countries with a huge middle class and youth population.



A huge demand for high-end premium sanitaryware products is prevalent due to a shift in lifestyle patterns and improved standards of living.



Another trending factor witnessed is the growth of modern intelligent technology and innovative designs in diverse sanitaryware products.Mat and rustic finishes are trending as consumers are moving away from shiny textures in sanitaryware products.



Silver nano-technology in some sanitaryware products is yet another trending topic for high-end consumers.



The sanitaryware market is summarized in the following table and figure. The ceramics used in these products have the highest CAGR (REDACTED) over the five-year period from 2021 to 2026.

