CGE Energy's Subsidiary Aradatum Partners with Twisthink to Develop Tower Control Systems

BRIGHTON, Mich, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc.'s CGEI subsidiary, Aradatum, a cleantech telecommunications technology company has assembled a best-in-class engineering and manufacturing team as the company prepares for their initial pilot installations of their next generation wireless tower infrastructure in early 2023. The Company is pleased to announce that it has expanded its strategic development partners by recently appointing Michigan technology and design firm Twisthink to lead Aradatum's tower control system development.



Twisthink is a digital consultancy that specializes in digital strategy and solutions. Custom IoT and control system solutions is one of their core competencies. Powered by Human-Centered Design and agile principles, Twisthink helps their clients discern what deserves to be built, and also provides the team to build it. Since 2001, Twisthink has helped clients such as AWS, Bissell, Charity:water, Flexco, Herman Miller, and more. To date, they have connected more than 100 million devices to the cloud to transform how companies innovate, accelerate, and grow. Twisthink's cross-disciplined team of strategists, designers, embedded software and hardware engineers, and cloud architects ensure each product requirement is designed, built, and deployed with excellent user experiences and cutting-edge technology that is secure and scales with the use case.

This collaboration will significantly accelerate development of Aradatum's self-powered telecom infrastructure. Twisthink is leading the development of full-system controls, communication, power management, and protection functions, allowing Aradatum to operate a tower as resilient as it is innovative. Some of these sub-systems include controlling the vertical rotor wind turbine; making real-time decisions of power generation, energy storage and backup systems; weather sensing and integration with cloud-provided weather data; security and surveillance, remote tower lowering and blade braking for maintenance; and 30-year system health monitoring.

Aradatum's President Larry Leete has previously worked with Twisthink to take an innovative wireless power technology from ideation to prototype. "We are excited to expand our business relationship with Twisthink. Today's partnership unites Twisthink's human-centered design methods with Aradatum's ‘3 keys to enhance the 21st Century human experience', which are communication, connectivity, and mobility," said Larry Leete, President of Aradatum. "Twisthink are not just world-class engineers, they are innovative idea people that will be a valuable resource as we take Aradatum's technology from a 'cell-tower' to a 21st Century Infratech 'backbone' in the coming years."

The tower control system development will be conducted at Twisthink facilities in Holland, Michigan.

"We are proud to partner with Aradatum to apply our experience in connectivity, hardware design, and software development to the cleantech and telecommunications sectors," said Kurt Dykema, Chief Technology Officer of Twisthink. "Part of our culture is to make sure every project we design deserves to be built. Aradatum's infrastructure is an absolute necessity to the growing power demands new technology like 5G and electric vehicles require. I'm looking forward to pushing the industry forward as we look towards the connectivity applications of tomorrow."

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. is a holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Aradatum, Inc. and Clean Green Energy, Inc.

About Aradatum, Inc.



Aradatum is a technology company that created the world's first self-powered macro cell tower that you can place literally anywhere. Aradatum creates the infrastructure to solve geographic and power challenges caused by the limited reach of next-generation wireless networks. The towers provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for 5G, private networks and edge computing. www.aradatum.com

About Clean Green Energy, Inc.

Clean Green Energy, Inc. develops long-term energy projects that solve the unique energy challenges of its commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and generate environmental benefits. www.cgeenergy.com

About Twisthink

Twisthink transforms companies by bringing new digital and connected offerings to life that their customers desire. They achieve this by leveraging a human-centered design process (HCD) to create new user experiences with digital technology. Twisthink's strategists, designers, creators, developers, engineers, and optimists are not content with the status quo. They see what's possible – and build what's next – so companies can deliver what's valuable to their customers. Twisthink helps create what hasn't been created by applying new technology to unwired and analog things, but they only do it when value is the output. The problems the firm helps solve range from ergonomics and healthcare to transportation and everything in between. www.twisthink.com

