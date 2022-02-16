New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DNA Repair Drugs: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229573/?utm_source=GNW





During the forecast period, the market for DNA repair drugs is expected to grow rapidly.



- A brief general outlook of the global markets for DNA repair drugs within the biotech industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Discussion of major factors driving the growth of global DNA repair drugs market, industry structure, regulatory scenario and penetration of technologies within the marketplace

- Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs), current trends and emerging applications, federal regulations and opportunity assessment of next generation technologies anticipated to drive the progress of this market

- Evaluation of current market size and revenue forecast for DNA repair drugs in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application and region

- Assessment of new developments relate to DNA research and type classification, their improvement techniques, focused scene investigation and patterns of advancements

- Insight into the R&D spendings in the pharmaceutical industry, approval of new drugs, projected revenues and cost analyses

- Emphasis on the SARS-CoV-2 Infection Impairs on DNA repair and inhibits

- Profile descriptions of the leading market players, including AbbVie, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and Sanofi



Summary:

DNA repair is a set of processes that a cell uses to detect and repair damage to the DNA molecules that encode its genome.DNA repair drugs are used to repair damaged DNA as well as to treat cancer.



Damage to DNA causes genetic disorders; however, the human body has mechanisms in place to correct the DNA sequence. PARP inhibitors and other DNA repair drugs aid in the treatment of diseases caused by genetic mutations.



The market is favored by advances in oncology research for discovering underlying molecular mechanisms of cancerous cells in order to develop novel therapeutics.Furthermore, the increasing number of advanced cancer cases worldwide has significantly increased the need for developing DNA damage response drugs to address cancer's unmet needs.



These drugs have unrivaled potential for improving cancer survival rates by providing a selective and well-tolerated treatment approach.



Over the forecast period, the increasing incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the global market for DNA repair drugs.According to the World Cancer Research Fund International's 2020 report, breast cancer was responsible for the second highest number of cancer cases (2,261,419 new cases) worldwide in 2020.



According to Globocan, 45.4% of new cases of breast cancer in the Asia Pacific were registered in 2020.



Furthermore, increasing drug approval by key players in order to meet demand for efficient therapeutics is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Talazoparib (Talzenna) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2018 for the treatment of HER2 positive patients (negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer).



Delays in regulatory approvals, on the other hand, cause a delay in product marketing, which can have a negative impact on a manufacturer's revenues. Similarly, a delay in post-approval of a drug product for another therapeutic indication increases clinical trial costs and has the potential to affect the labeling and approval status of currently marketed products.



The table belowshows the global market for DNA repair drugs, by major application.The 2021 estimated market of REDACTED is forecast to grow at a REDACTED compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach REDACTED through 2026.



Market drivers include the rising worldwide prevalence of cancer, a favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing oncology R&D expenditures, and an increase in the adoption of precision medicine in cancer treatment.



Due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the increasing demand for DNA repair drugs in this region, the North American market for DNA repair drugs is expected to grow rapidly. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 21,410 women in the U.S.were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, with 13,770 women dying from the disease. Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in women, accounting for more fatalities than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.

