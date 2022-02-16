Parsons Awarded Significant Contract to Continue Managing Faro Mine Remediation

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation PSN announced today that the company has been awarded a contract to provide main construction management and care & maintenance (MCM-C&M) services at Faro Mine in Faro, Yukon, Canada. Once the world's largest open pit lead-zinc mine, the Faro Mine Remediation Project is one of the largest and most complex abandoned mine clean-up projects in Canada. Parsons' contract could span over 20 years and exceed $2 billion.

Parsons has supported the Government of Canada, Yukon Government, First Nations, and the Town of Faro in remediating the site since 2016.

"We believe environmental sustainability and protection is everyone's responsibility and are thrilled to grow our ESG portfolio while continuing our commitment to delivering a safer, cleaner Canada as part of the Faro Mine Remediation," said Joe Cudney, senior vice president, energy and environment market for Parsons. "Our team understands first-hand the challenges and constraints of the Faro Mine Remediation Project and is eager to build on the existing work of protecting human health and safety, restoring the environment, and maximizing the socio-economic benefits within Ross River and the entire Kaska Dena community."

Under the contract, Parsons will provide site management services including overall occupational health and safety; environmental and geotechnical management; project management; construction management; and procurement services for the work that will be completed to implement the remediation plan. Parsons will also continue to be responsible for the care and maintenance of the site.

A critical objective for the contract is development and successful implementation of a socio-economic strategy to bring economic benefits to the local First Nations communities of the Kaska Dena.

"We are passionate about leveraging the massive scope and scale of this project to continue delivering meaningful and sustainable benefits to Ross River and the entire Kaska Dena community in the key areas of direct employment, training, subcontracting, and capacity building," said Greg Sutherland, senior vice president, Canada Environmental for Parsons.

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence, with a focus on environmental sustainability and more than 75 years of experience in providing solutions and services to the mining industry, including project and construction management; care and maintenance; dam safety management; mine water treatment; and reclamation, landform, and habitat restoration. The company is currently managing two of the world's largest mine closure and reclamation projects, including the Giant Mine in Northwest Territories, Canada, and the Faro Mine Remediation Project, along with environmental remediation programs around the world.

To learn more about Parsons' environmental remediation expertise, visit Parsons.com/environmental/.

