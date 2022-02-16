New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Sequencing: Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229574/?utm_source=GNW





The report looks at the trends and dynamics affecting the market, offers market projections to 2026 and provides key company profiles.By region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



For market value estimates, data has been provided for 2019, 2020 as the base year and forecast for 2021 through 2026.



Protein sequencing had an early start in terms of process, but there had been tremendous focus on genomics, because of which proteomics lagged.Proteins are considered as the main executors of the biological functions and are more complex than genes.



It is now that proteomics research is gaining prominence, leading to growth in protein sequencing.Sequencing helps in understanding the structure of proteins and also in identify post-0translational modifications.



Understanding the sequence of amino acids helps in understanding the function of the proteins. The two approaches that are used for protein sequencing are Edmand degradation and mass spectrometry.



A protein can be the root cause of a disease and can also be used for treatment.It is based on this c oncept that researchers are focusing on protein sequencing to focus on target-based drug discovery.



It is observed that REDACTED% of the drug targets that are known are proteins and as of 2017 there were more than REDACTED drug targets in humans. Some of the common drug targets include G-protein coupled receptors, nuclear receptors, ion channels, and some of the enzymes such as kinases and proteases.Recent studies indicate that many of the non-enzymes (such as scaffolding, regulatory and structuralproteins) and proteins involved in specific protein-protein interactions (PPIs) should be drug

targets.Also, understanding the biochemistry behind a disease and identifying the protein involved in thedisease etiology helps in the identification of biomarkers. Also, biologics and biosimilars developmentrequires protein sequencing and hence pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies are focusing onthis technology.



The market has witnessed technological developments such as next generation protein sequencing platform from Quantum Si.Apart from this substantial research activities are ongoing with advanced methods such as fluorosequencing and use of nanopores.



Computational approaches are being used to understand protein sequencing and use it to identify protein misfolding or protein-protein interactions, which play a critical role in diseases.



The global market for protein sequencing was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2020 and the market is expected to increase to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.Technological advancements and government funding for proteomics are driving the protein sequencing market.



Increasing demand for target-based drug discovery and need for biomarkers is also contributing to the growth. Some of the major players in the market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, SGS, Bioinformatics Solution, Proteome Factory, and Rapid Novor.



In this report the market is segmented based on products & services, technology, application, end user, and region.The North American market has the highest share of the market, followed by Europe.



This leadership role is due to extensive research and developmental activities, the presence of major players, funding, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the market.

