JC Stock CEO of Shots Box Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shots Box, the bi-monthly subscription service that offers arrays of shot-sized craft distilled liquors from local, craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits, announces that CEO and Co-Founder JC Stock has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

JC Stock was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome JC Stock into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, JC has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. JC will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, JC Stock will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am excited to bring my knowledge of entrepreneurship and growing business to the Forbes Councils community. Especially with our work at Shots Box and how the liquor industry has evolved and touches across so many essential areas like e-commerce, supply chain and logistics, small businesses, and so much more - we are looking forward to recognizing the business impact of this sector through our leadership," said JC Stock, CEO and Founder of Shots Box and The Stox Group.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT SHOTS BOX

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that offers arrays of shot-sized craft distilled liquors from local, craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits from small businesses and top distillers. Curated by tastemakers and delivered nationally, Shots Box is best known for top-rated whiskey subscription services The Whiskey Club and The Whiskey Tasters Club offered in half year and annual subscriptions. Featured in Forbes, Thrive Global, Condé Nast Traveller, Rolling Stone and The Chive provides a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, learn how to properly taste liquors and gain access to full bottles of spirits that are not accessible elsewhere.

