USPTO Publishes Two Key Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Patent Applications

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. KBLB ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that the United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has recently published two key patent applications filed by the Company. These two USPTO patent applications build on Kraig Labs' innovative recombinant spider silk technologies.

These USPTO patent applications are based upon three provisional patents filed in July of 2020. The two consolidated applications were filed in July of 2021. This is the first opportunity for the public to take a look under the hood to see what this powerful intellectual property encompasses and the opportunities they may unlock.

The first of these USPTO applications, titled "Synthesis of High Molecular Weight Proteins Using Inteins", reinvents the Company's approach to manufacturing large-format spider silk protein. This new technology allows for the automated self-assembly of target proteins within the silkworm. This process allows for the opportunity to reach beyond the limits of current protein synthesis technologies.

This new approach, using the auto-processing capabilities of Inteins, creates the opportunity to create plug-and-play blends of numerous spider silk proteins that are not inhibited by the current size limitation for targeted gene knock-in knock-out transformations.

The second of these USPTO applications, titled "Synthesis of Non-Native Proteins in Bombyx Mori by Modifying Sericin Expression", moves beyond the heavy chain fibroin and creates opportunities for co-production of non-fibrous proteins within sericin. Sericin is the stick glue-like protein holding the silk fibers together, making up roughly 20% of the cocoon, and is broadly considered a waste product.

This invention seeks to leverage this untapped resource to increase the production of target proteins. These target materials include a range of possible applications, including therapeutic and pharmacological proteins. The current production systems for these proteins are inefficient and, therefore, very expensive. This new process opens the possibility for large-scale production materials such as elastin, keratin, human collagen, and many more at comparatively very low costs.

"Our research team continues to deliver, developing novel and innovative applications for our gene-editing technologies," said COO Jon Rice. "While our production operations in Vietnam remain laser-focused on the large-scale commercial production of spider silk textiles, our lab is busy executing on the technology roadmap to secure Kraig Labs' future and legacy."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

