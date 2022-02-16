Myriad Genetics to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., MYGN, a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will hold its 2021 fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The company's quarterly earnings will be released the same day prior to the market opening.
During the call, Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, and R. Bryan Riggsbee, chief financial officer, will provide a financial overview and business update of Myriad's performance for the period ending December 31, 2021.
The dial-in number for domestic callers is 1-800-926-5188. International callers may dial 1-212-231-2901. All callers will be asked to reference reservation number 22015280. An archived replay of the call will be available for seven days by dialing 1-800-633-8284 and entering the reservation number above. The conference call along with a slide presentation will be available through a live webcast at www.myriad.com.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company's website: www.myriad.com.
Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.
|Media Contact:
|Investor Contact:
|Megan Manzari
|Nathan Smith
|(385) 318-3718
|(801) 505-5067
|Megan.Manzari@myriad.com
|Nathan.Smith@myriad.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
