OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cathedra Bitcoin Inc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. ("Cathedra" or the "Company") CBITCBTTF, a bitcoin mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cathedra upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
Cathedra begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CBTTF". The company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CBIT". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
No action is required from current Cathedra shareholders.
Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.
About Cathedra Bitcoin Inc.
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. CBITCBTTF is a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure.
Cathedra believes sound money and cheap, abundant energy are the fundamental ingredients to human progress, and is committed to advancing both by working closely with the energy sector to secure the Bitcoin network. Today, Cathedra owns 187 PH/s across various sites around the United States and expects to deploy an additional 538 PH/s in 2022. Upon the full deployment of its purchased machines, Cathedra's hash rate is expected to total 725 PH/s. The Company is focused on expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.
For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on Twitter at @CathedraBitcoin.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
