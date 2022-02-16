Altra Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Announced Acquisition of Nook Industries and Agreement to Divest JVS



Strong Demand Continues Across Nearly All End Markets Resulting in Record Sales for the Year



November 2021 $1.4 Billion Refinancing Supports Further Inorganic Growth



Provides 2022 Guidance

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC ("Altra" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 YOY Change Net sales $469.8M $453.2M 3.7% • Q4 2021 Organic Sales Growth was 4.1% for the combined business compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.*

• Q4 2021 Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) segment Organic Sales were up 13.0%; Automation & Specialty (A&S) segment Organic Sales were down 3.6% compared with the prior year.*

• Q4 2021 North America Organic Sales up 12.4%, Europe up 10.6% and Asia-Pacific/Rest of World down 20.2% compared with the prior year.* GAAP Net Income (Loss) ($87.7M) $31.2M (381.1%) Non-GAAP Net Income* $43.4M $49.6M (12.5%) Earnings (Loss) per diluted share ($1.35) $0.48 (381.3%) Non-GAAP Earnings per diluted share* $0.67 $0.76 (11.8%) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA* $87.2M $96.1M (9.3%) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 18.6% 21.2% (260 bps) Operating Income (Loss) Margin (20.2%) 12.8% (3,300 bps) Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin* 14.4% 17.2% (280 bps) Cash Flow from Operations $46.9M $100.7M (53.4%) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow* $31.9M $91.3M (65.1%) Quarter-End Leverage (Net Debt to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA on unaudited proforma basis*) 3.0X 3.2X

Management Comments

"We delivered strong results in 2021 highlighted by broad-based demand trends, record backlog and an exceptional effort by the Altra team to manage through a challenging backdrop, including the ongoing supply chain constraints, inflation pressures, and continued impact of COVID-19," said Carl Christenson, Altra's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We reduced our debt by $155 million during the year, exceeding our target. Our leverage ratio now stands at just under 3.0x, including our acquisition of Nook Industries, which closed in December. The pending sale of the Jacobs Vehicle Systems ("JVS") business along with our November refinancing reduces our future interest cost and positions us well for M&A activities.

"We began the 2022 fiscal year with two significant portfolio announcements that advance our strategy to focus our business on highly engineered products in the motion control and power transmission markets," continued Christenson. "We are very excited about our recent acquisition of Nook Industries, as it expands Altra's presence in attractive medical, factory automation and defense markets and offers several attractive cross-selling opportunities. Our agreement to divest JVS aligns with our strategic focus on highly engineered products in the motion control and power transmission markets, and will provide more strategically aligned ownership for the JVS product portfolio and team.

"Fourth-quarter Organic Sales were up over four percent, reflecting continuing strong demand and contribution from price. During the quarter, we experienced supply chain pressures, labor shortages, macro-headwinds in China as well as a very difficult comparison with prior-year sales of COVID-19 related medical products. Despite these challenges, the Altra team did an excellent job delivering on the factors in our control and as a result we ended the quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 111% and very strong backlog levels, which bodes very well for our sales prospects for 2022."

Business Outlook

"We expect continued strength across most of our markets and are confident about our prospects in 2022," added Christenson. "We are entering the year with record backlog levels and several pricing initiatives in place that are expected to flow through to the bottom line in the coming quarters. Additionally, we expect our Organic Sales Growth to be in the range of 5% to 7%. However, we anticipate the first half of 2022 will be constrained by headwinds from inflation, labor availability and supply chain challenges. We are encouraged that we have had opportunities to gain share and are confident in our ability to continue to benefit from our strong customer relationships and disciplined supply chain management. At the same time, we are focused on leveraging the Altra Business System to drive organic growth initiatives, to integrate the Nook Industries business, and to execute on our strategy to position Altra as a resilient premier industrial company for the long-term."

Altra is providing the following guidance for the full year 2022. The Company's guidance includes the JVS business. The Company intends to update guidance upon closing of the JVS transaction, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Altra is providing guidance for the full year 2022 as follows:

Full-year 2022 sales in the range of $2,025 million to $2,065 million

GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $2.84 to $2.92

Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $3.55 to $3.70*

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $410.0 million to $425.0 million*

Tax rate for the full year of approximately 21.0% to 23.0% before discrete items

Capital expenditures in the range of $45 million to $50 million

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $100.0 million to $110.0 million

Non-GAAP free cash flow in the range of $200.0 million to $225.0 million*

*Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Amounts in Millions of Dollars, except per share information)

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ (87.7 ) $ 31.2 $ 27.7 $ (25.5 ) Restructuring and consolidation costs 0.6 1.9 3.0 7.4 Acquisition related stock compensation expense 0.2 0.4 0.9 1.8 Acceleration of stock compensation expense upon retirement 1.3 — 1.3 — Acquisition related amortization expense 17.5 17.5 70.4 69.8 Automation and Specialty acquisition purchase price adjustment — — — (0.8 ) Non-cash amortization of interest rate swap settlement fee 16.7 3.4 25.7 9.0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 15.4 — 15.4 — Impairment of intangible assets - trademarks — — — 8.4 Cross currency interest rate swap settlement fee — — — 0.9 Acquisition related expenses 0.8 — 1.5 — Tax impact of above adjustments (11.3 ) (4.8 ) (25.1 ) (20.4 ) 2019 tax benefit due to income tax rate change — — — (2.8 ) Valuation allowance for stock compensation deferred tax asset 1.4 — 1.4 — Impairment charges 142.4 — 142.4 139.1 Tax benefit due to asset held for sale impairment charge (53.9 ) — (53.9 ) — Non-GAAP net income* $ 43.4 $ 49.6 $ 210.7 $ 186.9 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share* $ 0.67 $ 0.76 $ 3.22 $ 2.88

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 46.9 $ 100.7 $ 217.0 $ 262.5 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (15.0 ) (9.4 ) (40.6 ) (33.7 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow* 31.9 91.3 176.4 228.8 Payment for interest rate swap settlement — — — 34.7 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow* $ 31.9 $ 91.3 $ 176.4 $ 263.5

*Reconciliation of Net Debt:

Amounts in millions Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Total gross debt $ 1,414.3 $ 1,443.2 Cash (246.1 ) (254.4 ) Net debt $ 1,168.2 $ 1,188.8

*Reconciliation of Organic Sales and Organic Sales Growth:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Net sales $ 469.8 Net sales growth 3.7 % Foreign currency translation (1.8 ) Foreign currency translation (0.4 %) Organic Sales* $ 471.6 Organic Sales Growth* 4.1 %

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income (loss) from operations $ (95.0 ) $ 58.0 $ 97.4 $ 77.5 Income (loss) from operations as a percent of net sales -20.2 % 12.8 % 5.1 % 4.5 % Restructuring and consolidation costs 0.6 1.9 3.0 7.4 Acquisition related stock compensation expense 0.2 0.4 0.9 1.8 Acceleration of stock compensation expense upon retirement 1.3 — 1.3 — Acquisition related amortization expense 17.5 17.5 70.4 69.8 Impairment charges 142.4 — 142.4 147.5 Acquisition related expenses 0.8 — 1.5 — Non-GAAP income from operations* $ 67.8 $ 77.8 316.9 $ 304.0 Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percent of net sales 14.4 % 17.2 % 16.7 % 17.6 %

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin:

Selected Statement of Income Data Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP

Operating

Income Adjustments Non-GAAP

Operating

Income* GAAP

Operating

Income Adjustments Non-GAAP

Operating

Income* Net sales $ 469.8 $ — $ 469.8 $ 453.2 $ — $ 453.2 Cost of sales 311.9 — 311.9 291.3 — 291.3 Gross profit 157.9 — 157.9 161.9 — 161.9 Operating Expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses 93.5 19.8 73.7 86.8 17.9 68.9 Impairment charges 142.4 142.4 — — — — Research and development expenses 16.4 — 16.4 15.2 — 15.2 Restructuring and consolidation costs 0.6 0.6 — 1.9 1.9 — Income from Operations $ (95.0 ) $ 162.8 $ 67.8 $ 58.0 $ 19.8 $ 77.8 GAAP and Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percent of net sales -20.2 % 14.4 % 12.8 % 17.2 % Year to Date Ended December 31, 2021 Year to Date Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP

Operating

Income Adjustments Non-GAAP

Operating

Income* GAAP

Operating

Income Adjustments Non-GAAP

Operating

Income* Net sales $ 1,899.8 $ — $ 1,899.8 $ 1,726.0 $ — $ 1,726.0 Cost of sales 1,224.4 — 1,224.4 1,103.6 — 1,103.6 Gross profit 675.4 — 675.4 622.4 — 622.4 Operating Expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses 368.7 74.1 294.6 332.2 71.6 260.6 Impairment charges 142.4 142.4 — 147.5 147.5 — Research and development expenses 63.9 — 63.9 57.8 — 57.8 Restructuring and consolidation costs 3.0 3.0 — 7.4 7.4 — Income from Operations $ 97.4 $ 219.5 $ 316.9 $ 77.5 $ 226.5 $ 304.0 GAAP and Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percent of net sales 5.1 % 16.7 % 4.5 % 17.6 %

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ (87.7 ) $ 31.2 $ 27.7 $ (25.5 ) Loss on foreign currency and other, net 1.9 2.9 1.2 1.7 Impairment charges 142.4 — 142.4 147.5 Automation and Specialty acquisition purchase price adjustment — — — (0.8 ) Tax expense (50.5 ) 8.3 (19.9 ) 29.5 Interest expense 45.0 17.9 94.5 72.1 Depreciation expense 12.5 13.6 51.9 57.8 Acquisition related amortization expense 17.5 17.5 70.4 69.8 Acquisition related expenses 0.8 — 1.5 — Stock compensation expense 4.7 2.8 15.7 13.1 Restructuring and consolidation expense 0.6 1.9 3.0 7.4 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 87.2 $ 96.1 $ 388.4 $ 372.6 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales 18.6 % 21.2 % 20.4 % 21.6 %

*Reconciliation of 2022 Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance:

Fiscal Year 2022 Fiscal Year 2022

Diluted EPS Net income per share diluted $186.0 - $191.2 $2.84 - $2.92 Restructuring and consolidation costs 2.0 - 3.0 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment 2.3 - 2.3 Acquisition related amortization expense 55.0 - 60.0 Tax impact of above adjustments(1)(2)** (13.0) - (14.4) Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance $232.3 - $242.1 $3.55 - $3.70 (1) Adjustments are pre-tax, with net tax impact listed separately (2) Tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 21.0% - 23.0% by the above items

*Reconciliation of 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance:

Fiscal Year 2022 Net income $186.0 - $191.2 Interest expense 52.0 - 55.0 Tax expense 55.5 - 50.8 Depreciation expense 45.0 - 50.0 Acquisition related amortization expense 55.0 - 60.0 Stock based compensation 14.5 - 15.0 Restructuring and consolidation costs 2.0 - 3.0 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA Guidance $410.0 - $425.0

*Reconciliation of 2022 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Guidance:

Fiscal Year 2022 Net cash flows from operating activities $245.0 - $275.0 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (45.0) - (50.0) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow * $200.0 - $225.0

Conference Call

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 48 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Years Ended December 31, In Millions of Dollars 2021 2020 Assets: (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 246.1 $ 254.4 Trade receivables, net 224.5 240.8 Inventories 267.8 210.4 Income tax receivable 11.7 6.9 Assets held for sale 377.3 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40.4 35.7 Total current assets 1,167.8 748.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 275.8 344.2 Intangible assets, net 1,057.2 1,459.6 Goodwill 1,564.0 1,596.0 Deferred income taxes 2.3 4.9 Other non-current assets, net 13.5 14.2 Operating lease right of use assets 50.0 41.0 Total assets $ 4,130.6 $ 4,208.1 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 173.3 $ 163.6 Accrued payroll 81.8 76.2 Accruals and other current liabilities 77.0 73.0 Income tax payable 6.0 17.9 Current portion of long-term debt 11.1 16.6 Liabilities held for sale 53.0 - Operating lease liabilities 14.3 13.3 Total current liabilities 416.5 360.6 Long-term debt, less current portion and net of unaccreted discount 1,401.0 1,408.1 Deferred income taxes 250.5 359.6 Pension liabilities 29.9 35.4 Long-term taxes payable 2.7 3.6 Other long-term liabilities 7.3 14.3 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 37.6 29.8 Total stockholders' equity 1,985.1 1,996.7 Total liabilities, and stockholders' equity $ 4,130.6 $ 4,208.1 Reconciliation to operating working capital: Trade receivables, net 224.5 240.8 Inventories 267.8 210.4 Accounts payable (173.3 ) (163.6 ) Non-GAAP operating working capital* $ 319.0 $ 287.6





Consolidated Statements of Income Data: Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, In Millions of Dollars, except per share amounts 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 469.8 $ 453.2 $ 1,899.8 $ 1,726.0 Cost of sales 311.9 291.3 1,224.4 1,103.6 Gross profit 157.9 161.9 675.4 622.4 Gross profit as a percent of net sales 33.6 % 35.7 % 35.6 % 36.1 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 93.5 86.8 368.7 332.2 Impairment charges 142.4 — 142.4 147.5 Research and development expenses 16.4 15.2 63.9 57.8 Restructuring and consolidation costs 0.6 1.9 3.0 7.4 Income (loss) from operations (95.0 ) 58.0 97.4 77.5 Income (loss) from operations as a percent of net sales -20.2 % 12.8 % 5.1 % 4.5 % Interest expense, net 45.0 17.9 94.5 72.1 Other non-operating expense (income), net (1.8 ) 0.6 (4.9 ) 1.4 Income (loss) before income taxes (138.2 ) 39.5 7.8 4.0 (Benefit)/Provision for income taxes (50.5 ) 8.3 (19.9 ) 29.5 Income tax rate 36.5 % 21.0 % -255.1 % 737.5 % Net income/(loss) $ (87.7 ) $ 31.2 $ 27.7 $ (25.5 ) Weighted Average common shares outstanding: Basic 64.9 64.7 64.8 64.6 Diluted 64.9 65.2 65.4 64.6 Net income/(loss) per share: Basic $ (1.35 ) 0.48 $ 0.43 $ (0.39 ) Diluted $ (1.35 ) 0.48 $ 0.42 $ (0.39 ) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations: Income (loss) from operations $ (95.0 ) $ 58.0 $ 97.4 $ 77.5 Restructuring and consolidation costs 0.6 1.9 3.0 7.4 Acquisition related stock compensation expense 0.2 0.4 0.9 1.8 Acceleration of stock compensation expense upon retirement 1.3 — 1.3 — Acquisition related amortization expense 17.5 17.5 70.4 69.8 Impairment charges 142.4 — 142.4 147.5 Acquisition related expenses 0.8 — 1.5 — Non-GAAP income from operations * $ 67.8 $ 77.8 $ 316.9 $ 304.0 Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percent of net sales 14.4 % 17.2 % 16.7 % 17.6 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income: Net income (loss) $ (87.7 ) $ 31.2 $ 27.7 $ (25.5 ) Restructuring and consolidation costs 0.6 1.9 3.0 7.4 Acquisition related stock compensation expense 0.2 0.4 0.9 1.8 Acceleration of stock compensation expense upon retirement 1.3 — 1.3 — Acquisition related amortization expense 17.5 17.5 70.4 69.8 Automation and Specialty acquisition purchase price adjustment — — — (0.8 ) Non-cash amortization of interest rate swap settlement fee 16.7 3.4 25.7 9.0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 15.4 — 15.4 — Impairment of intangible assets - trademarks — — — 8.4 Cross currency interest rate swap settlement fee — — — 0.9 Acquisition related expenses 0.8 — 1.5 — Tax impact of above adjustments (11.3 ) (1 ) (4.8 ) (2 ) (25.1 ) (3 ) (20.4 ) (4 ) 2019 tax benefit due to income tax rate change — — — (2.8 ) Valuation allowance for stock compensation deferred tax asset 1.4 — 1.4 — Impairment charges 142.4 — 142.4 139.1 Tax benefit due to asset held for sale impairment charge (53.9 ) — (53.9 ) — Non-GAAP net income * $ 43.4 $ 49.6 $ 210.7 $ 186.9 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share * $ 0.67 $ 0.76 $ 3.22 $ 2.88 (1) - tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 21.5% by the above items. (2) - tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 20.7% by the above items. (3) - tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 21.2% by the above items. (4) - tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 21.1% by the above items.





Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities (Unaudited) Net income/(loss) $ 27.7 $ (25.5 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows: Depreciation 51.9 57.8 Amortization of intangible assets 70.4 69.8 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4.0 4.6 Loss on foreign currency, net 1.5 1.2 Accretion of debt discount 0.4 0.5 Non-cash amortization of interest rate swap expense 25.7 9.0 Impairment charges 142.4 147.5 Payment for interest rate swap settlement — (34.7 ) (Gain) Loss on disposals and other (0.3 ) 0.7 Loss on extinguishment of debt 15.4 — Benefit for deferred taxes (82.1 ) (28.3 ) Stock based compensation 15.7 13.2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired: Trade receivables 4.4 10.6 Inventories (67.4 ) 19.0 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 37.0 18.8 Other current assets and liabilities (22.4 ) (4.5 ) Other operating assets and liabilities (7.3 ) 2.8 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 217.0 $ 262.5 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (40.6 ) (33.7 ) Proceeds from sale of property 2.2 — Proceeds from cross currency interest rate swap settlement — 56.2 Investment in MTEK Industry AB — (5.0 ) Acquisition of Nook Industries, net of cash acquired (125.2 ) — A&S Business acquisition purchase price adjustment — (1.9 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (163.6 ) $ 15.6 Cash flows from financing activities Payments of debt issuance costs (3.7 ) — Payments on Term Loan B Facility (1,030.0 ) (160.0 ) Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (5.0 ) (100.0 ) Borrowing under Term Loan A Facility 400.0 — Borrowing under Revolving Credit Facility 610.0 100.0 Dividend payments (18.3 ) (27.8 ) Payments of equipment, working capital notes, mortgages and other debt (5.9 ) (1.5 ) Proceeds from equipment, working capital notes, mortgages and other debt 3.7 — Shares surrendered for tax withholding (5.5 ) (3.9 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 2.2 — Net cash used in financing activities $ (52.5 ) $ (193.2 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (9.2 ) 2.2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8.3 ) 87.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 254.4 167.3 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 246.1 $ 254.4 Reconciliation to free cash flow: Net cash flows from operating activities 217.0 262.5 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (40.6 ) (33.7 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow * 176.4 228.8 Payment for interest rate swap settlement — 34.7 Non-GAAP adjusted Free cash flow * $ 176.4 $ 263.5





Selected Segment Data Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, In Millions of Dollars, except per share amount 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales: Power Transmission Technologies $ 233.7 $ 207.9 $ 924.8 $ 818.6 Automation & Specialty 237.1 246.6 979.0 911.8 Inter-segment eliminations (1.0 ) (1.3 ) (4.0 ) (4.4 ) Total $ 469.8 $ 453.2 $ 1,899.8 $ 1,726.0 Income (Loss) from operations: Power Transmission Technologies $ 30.7 $ 24.5 $ 128.6 $ 97.5 Automation & Specialty (117.7 ) $ 37.6 (8.3 ) (10.4 ) Corporate (7.4 ) $ (2.2 ) (19.9 ) (2.2 ) Restructuring and consolidation costs (0.6 ) $ (1.9 ) (3.0 ) (7.4 ) Total $ (95.0 ) $ 58.0 $ 97.4 $ 77.5

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations by Segment:

Selected Segment Data (In Millions of Dollars Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Year to Date Ended December 31, 2021 Power

Transmission

Technologies Automation

and Specialty Corporate Total Power

Transmission

Technologies Automation

and Specialty Corporate Total Income (loss) from operations: Income (loss) from operations $ 30.3 $ (117.9 ) $ (7.4 ) $ (95.0 ) $ 126.8 $ (9.5 ) $ (19.9 ) $ 97.4 Restructuring and consolidation costs 0.4 0.2 — 0.6 1.8 1.2 — 3.0 Acquisition related stock compensation expense — — 0.2 0.2 — — 0.9 0.9 Acceleration of stock compensation expense upon retirement — — 1.3 1.3 — — 1.3 1.3 Acquisition related amortization expense 2.1 15.4 — 17.5 8.5 61.9 — 70.4 Impairment charges — 142.4 — 142.4 — 142.4 — 142.4 Acquisition related expenses — — 0.8 0.8 — — 1.5 1.5 Total Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 32.8 $ 40.1 $ (5.1 ) $ 67.8 $ 137.1 $ 196.0 $ (16.2 ) $ 316.9 Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percentage of Segment net sales* 14.0 % 16.9 % 14.4 % 14.8 % 20.0 % 16.7 % Selected Segment Data (In Millions of Dollars Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Year to Date Ended December 31, 2020 Power

Transmission

Technologies Automation

and Specialty Corporate Total Power

Transmission

Technologies Automation

and Specialty Corporate Total Income from operations: Income from operations $ 23.0 $ 37.2 $ (2.2 ) $ 58.0 $ 92.9 $ (13.2 ) $ (2.2 ) $ 77.5 Restructuring and consolidation costs 1.5 0.4 — 1.9 4.6 2.8 — 7.4 Acquisition related stock compensation expense — — 0.4 0.4 — — 1.8 1.8 Acquisition related amortization expense 2.1 15.4 — 17.5 8.7 61.1 — 69.8 Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset — — — — — 147.5 — 147.5 Total Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 26.6 $ 53.0 $ (1.8 ) $ 77.8 $ 106.2 $ 198.2 $ (0.4 ) $ 304.0 Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percentage of Segment net sales* 12.8 % 21.5 % 17.2 % 13.0 % 21.7 % 17.6 %

*Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are utilized by management in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these financial measures are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding of our underlying operating performance trends compared to historical and prospective periods and our peers. We believe that these measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations as well as insight into the compliance with our debt covenants. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Our industry peers may provide similar supplemental non-GAAP information with respect to one or more of these measures, although they may not use the same or comparable terminology and may not make identical adjustments. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to our GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Organic Sales and Organic Sales Growth

Organic Sales in this release are net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency translation. Organic Sales can be expressed as a dollar amount or a percentage rate when describing Organic Sales Growth.

Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Income From Operations, Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance

Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Income From Operations, Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance exclude acquisition related amortization expense, acquisition related expense, acquisition related stock compensation expense, restructuring and consolidation costs, non-cash amortization of interest rate swap expense and other income or charges that management does not consider to be directly related to the Company's core operating performance. Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Net Income by GAAP weighted average shares outstanding (diluted). Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Income From Operations by GAAP Net Sales.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, acquisition related amortization, acquisition related costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation, asset impairment and other income or charges that management does not consider to be directly related to the Company's core operating performance.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by GAAP Net Sales.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow is calculated by deducting purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated by adding back the payment for the interest rate swap settlement to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow.

Non-GAAP Operating Working Capital

Non-GAAP Operating Working Capital is calculated by deducting accounts payable from net trade receivables plus inventories.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total gross debt.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, achievements or events. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," "could," "designed", "should be," "will," "guidance," "outlook," and other similar expressions that denote expectations of future or conditional events rather than statements of fact. Forward-looking statements also may relate to strategies, plans and objectives for, and potential results of, future operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity, and are based upon financial data, market assumptions and management's current business plans and beliefs or current estimates of future results or trends available only as of the time the statements are made, which may become out of date or incomplete. Forward looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could differ significantly from our expectations. These statements include, but may not be limited to, the statements under the "Business Outlook" section and statements related to management's expectations regarding (a) regarding the anticipated sale of the JVS business, including expectations to update guidance upon closing the JVS transaction and expectations to close the sale of the JVS business in 2022, (b) the Company's ability to advance its strategy to focus its business on highly engineered products in the motion control and power transmission markets, (c) the expected benefits and integration of the acquisition of Nook Industries, (d) the Company's ability to convert backlog into future sales, (e) the Company's expectations for continued strength across end markets, (f) the Company's ability to execute on pricing initiatives, (g) the Company's expectations for Organic Sales Growth, (h) regarding leveraging the Altra Business System to drive organic growth initiatives, (i) the Company's ability to overcome headwinds due to inflation, labor availability and supply chain, (j) the Company's ability to gain share, (k) the Company's expectations for the upcoming quarters and fiscal year and (l) the Company's position as a resilient premier industrial company for the long-term.

In addition to the risks and uncertainties noted in this release, there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the statements made. These include: (1) competitive pressures, (2) changes in political and economic conditions in the United States and abroad and the cyclical nature of our markets, (3) loss of distributors, (4) the ability to develop new products and respond to customer needs, (5) risks associated with international operations, including currency risks, and the effects of tariffs and other trade actions taken by the United States and other countries, (6) accuracy of estimated forecasts of OEM customers and the impact of the current global economic environment on our customers, (7) risks associated with a disruption to our supply chain including the impact of the global semiconductor chip shortage, (8) fluctuations in the costs of raw materials used in our products, (9) product liability claims, (10) work stoppages and other labor issues involving the Company's facilities or the Company's customers, (11) changes in employment, environmental, tax and other laws and changes in the enforcement of laws, (12) loss of key management and other personnel, (13) risks associated with compliance with environmental laws, (14) the ability to successfully execute, manage and integrate key acquisitions and mergers, (15) failure to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, (16) impairment or reduction of goodwill or intangible assets, (17) failure of operating equipment or information technology infrastructure, including cyber-attacks or other security breaches, and failure to comply with data privacy laws or regulations, (18) risks associated with our debt leverage, (19) risks associated with restrictions contained in the agreements governing Altra's $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2026 and Altra's revolving credit facility and term loan facility, (20) risks associated with compliance with tax laws, (21) risks associated with the global recession and volatility and disruption in the global financial markets, (22) risks associated with enhancements to our enterprise resource planning system, (23) risks associated with the Nook Industries and A&S acquisitions and integration and other acquisitions, (24) risks associated with certain minimum purchase agreements we have with suppliers, (25) risks related to our relationships with strategic partners, (26) our ability to offset increased commodity and labor costs with increased prices, (27) risks associated with our exposure to variable interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (28) disruption of our supply chain, (29) risks associated with our exposure to renewable energy markets, (30) risks related to regulations regarding conflict minerals, (31) risks related to restructuring and plant consolidations, (32) exposure to United Kingdom political developments, including the effect of its withdrawal from the European Union, and the uncertainty surrounding the effect of Brexit and related negative developments in the European Union and elsewhere, (33) Altra's ability to achieve the efficiencies, savings and other benefits anticipated from its cost reduction, margin improvement, restructuring, plant consolidation and other business optimization initiatives, (34) the risks associated with transitioning from LIBOR to a replacement alternative reference rate, (35) the scope and duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic and its impact on global economic systems and our employees, sites, operations, customers and supply chain, including the impact of the pandemic on manufacturing and supply capabilities throughout the world, (36) adverse conditions in the credit and capital markets limiting or preventing the Company's and its customers' and suppliers' ability to borrow or raise capital, (37) the Company's ability to invest in new technologies and manufacturing techniques and to develop or adapt to changing technology and manufacturing techniques, (38) defects, quality issues, inadequate disclosure or misuse with respect to our products and capabilities, (39) changes in labor or employment laws, (40) the Company's ability to recruit, retain and motivate key sales, marketing or engineering personnel, (41) unplanned repairs or equipment outages, (42) changes in the Company's tax rates, or exposure to additional income tax liabilities or assessments, as well as audits by tax authorities, (43) the risks associated with the Company's ability to successfully divest or otherwise dispose of businesses, including the JVS business, that are deemed not to fit with our strategic plan or are not achieving the desired return on investment and (44) other risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Except as required by applicable law, Altra does not intend to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AIMC-E

