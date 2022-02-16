Outlook on the Online Music Education Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Moosiko, Skoove and Tonara Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Music Education Market, By Instrument Type, Session Type, Organizer Type, Learning Type - Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online music education market held a market size of USD 130.74 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 421.92 Million by 2027. The online music education market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period.



Online music education is a recent technology in the music education industry. It utilizes online platform computers and internet to teach, guide, & to train the students. Online music education increases interactivity through usage of videos, audios, and graphics. Also, children find learning online to be less daunting and beneficial since they may ask questions without fear of being judged and can re-read & re-visit lectures at any moment via recorded videos and audios. Online music education also allows the learners to get trained by highly trained professionals in the industry from any remote location. On the other hand, teachers can also keep a track of their student's data, their schedules, and other related videos and clips for training purposes, using this platform. Increased usage of mobile devices, and growth in digitization across the globe has resulted in increased demand for online music education to great extent, in the past few years. The trend of online education and training is here to stay in the forthcoming years.



Covid-19 posed a big challenge to the learning industry. Lockdown across the globe has resulted in slowdown and closure of all the learning & training institutes. In this situation, online platform for music education is of great help to the students as well to the trainers. It allows them to continue their trainings in remote areas, without being exposed to coronavirus spread. Furthermore, growing awareness towards various online training in developing countries is expected to drive the market demand.



Growth Influencers

Continuous growth in the number of internet users across the globe is driving the demand for online music education



One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of online music education market, is growth in the number of internet users. This has resulted in increased demand for online trainings. Increasing use of technologies such as digitization, artificial intelligence has further promoted to the growth in the usage of online music education to a great extent.



Covid-19 resulting in lockdown across the globe



Growing number of coronavirus cases across the globe has resulted in complete lockdown in various countries across the globe. Music industry is hugely affected by Covid-19 as it has affected other industries. In this scenario, Online music education gives teachers, the convince of place and time. Music professionals can train their students in any remote location, at any given point of time. These advantages offered by online music education has resulted in increased demand, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Lack of awareness regarding availability of online music education is restraining the market growth



Lack of awareness regarding the existence and usage of online music education in the developing countries, is one the most important factors retraining the growth of the market. Also, the trend of online training has just arrived in the developing countries like India. There is a lack of knowledge among parents and students, regarding benefits online platform can fetch for students, in turn is creating a hindrance in the market growth.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global online music education market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Asia-pacific is dominating the global online music education market, in terms of growth rate, during the forecast period. Growing number of internet users in Asia-pacific countries is one of the most important factors, resulting in this dominance. Furthermore, growing trend of music learning among the youngsters, coupled with the high adoption rate of advanced technology is expected to support market growth in Asia-Pacific region. Whereas, North America region is expected to capture the largest market share of 34% in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include: Berklee College of Music, The Juilliard School, Lessonface.com, Moosiko, MusicGurus, AAFT School, VIP Peilian, Skoove, TakeLessons, Berklee College of Music, Point Blank, Tonara, Yousician, TakeLessons, among others.



The global online music education market report offers insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global online music education market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global online music education market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global online music education market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global online music education market?

What are the technology trends in the global online music education market?

What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global online music education market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Online Music Education Market



Chapter 4. Global Online Music Education Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.8. Competition Dashboard



Chapter 5. Global Online Music Education Market Analysis, By Instrument Type

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6. Global Online Music Education Market Analysis, By Type

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Global Online Music Education Market Analysis, By Session Type

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8. Global Online Music Education Market Analysis, By Organizer Type

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9. Global Online Music Education Market Analysis, By Learner Type

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10. Global Online Music Education Market Analysis, By Region/Country

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11. North America Online Music Education Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 12. Europe Online Music Education Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Online Music Education Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 14. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Online Music Education Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 15. South America Online Music Education Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 16. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

16.1. Berklee College of Music

16.2. The Juilliard School

16.3. Lessonface.com

16.4. Moosiko

16.5. MusicGurus

16.6. AAFT School

16.7. VIP Peilian

16.8. Skoove

16.9. TakeLessons

16.10. Berklee College of Music

16.11. Point Blank

16.12. Tonara

16.13. Yousician

16.14. TakeLessons

16.15. Other Prominent Players



