Global Piston Engine Aircraft Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global piston engine aircraft market reached a value of US$ 0.865 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Piston engine aircraft or reciprocating engine aircraft is an airplane that consists of an internal combustion (IC) engine that utilizes cylinders and pistons in place of turbines to generate power. The engine consists of a single or multiple reciprocating pistons for the conversion of pressure into rotational motion. Piston engine aircraft are small-sized and have a narrow front fuselage. They are commonly available in single-engine and multi-engine variants and are highly reliable, durable and require minimal maintenance and fuel requirements. The aircraft also have less gap between the cylinder and the piston, which creates high compression and heat, thereby enhancing the overall fuel efficiency. As a result, piston engine aircraft are widely used for defense, military and commercial applications



Piston Engine Aircraft Market Trends:

Significant growth in the aviation industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the increasing air traffic, there is a rising demand for aircraft with high fuel efficiency, compression ratio and durability. Additionally, the rising demand for single-engine piston aircraft for hydro-seeding, trading, training and aerial application of pesticides or fertilizers is favouring the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of self-organizing maps and monitoring systems in the aircraft to detect parameter deviations and visualize the trends in data obtained from the engines, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the launch of aircraft engines with increased efficiency and time between overhaul is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the construction of small airfields, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global piston engine aircraft market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, maximum take-off weight and application



Breakup by Type:

Single Engine

Multi-Engine

Breakup by Maximum Take-off Weight:

Less than 1000 Kg

1000-2000 Kg

More than 2000 Kg

Breakup by Application:

Military and Defense

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Champion Aircraft Corporation, Cirrus Aircraft (The Aviation Industry Corporation of China), Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A., CubCrafters Inc., Diamond Aircraft Industries (Wanfeng Aviation Industry Co. Ltd.), Discovery Aviation Inc., Garmin Ltd., ICON Aircraft Inc., Piper Aircraft Inc. and Textron Inc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global piston engine aircraft market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global piston engine aircraft market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the maximum take-off weight?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global piston engine aircraft market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Piston Engine Aircraft Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Single Engine

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Multi-Engine

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Maximum Take-off Weight

7.1 Less than 1000 Kg

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 1000-2000 Kg

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 More than 2000 Kg

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Military and Defense

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 American Champion Aircraft Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Cirrus Aircraft (The Aviation Industry Corporation of China)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 CubCrafters Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Diamond Aircraft Industries (Wanfeng Aviation Industry Co. Ltd.)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Discovery Aviation Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Garmin Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 ICON Aircraft Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Piper Aircraft Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Textron Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

