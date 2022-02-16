Industrial Air Filter Market Size Worth $10.97Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Industrial Air Filter Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Dust filter, Mist filter, High Efficiency Particulate Air Filter, Cartridge Collectors and Filters, Baghouse filters); Application (Cement, Power generation, Food and beverages, Metal, Pharmaceutical, Others) and Geography". The industrial air filter market growth is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient filtration systems, enforcement of strict regulations and rising environmental concern.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 6,441.34 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 10,973.38 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 176 No. Tables 61 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component, Application, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Industrial Air Filter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Honeywell International, Inc.; Mann + Hummel GmbH; NORDIC AIR FILTRATION; Donaldson Company, Inc; GENERAL FILTER ITALIA; Camfil AB; Paul Corporation; FILTRATION GROUP INDUSTRIAL; SENTRY AIR SYSTEMS, INC.; and AIR FILTERS, INC are among the major companies operating in the industrial air filter market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in industrial air filter market.

In February 2021, Omaxe partnered and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) to provide and install air filtration equipment at Omaxe Chowk to improve indoor air quality as the commercial filter owns more than 60% of the market; this will have positive impact on the company industrial air filter product portfolio.





The industrial air filter system captures undesired dust and smoke particles from the air and purifies it so that it is safe for industrial usage or human inhalation. Air filter systems exist in various shapes, sizes, and models. Internal fans pull air into an air filter system, which passes through a succession of air filters that vary in their ability to absorb air pollutants and airborne particles such as odors, pollen, bacteria, and dust. Industrial air filtering systems are utilized in various industries, from manufacturing and processing to essential residential use.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Industrial Air Filter Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients has led governments to put a bar on the transportation of humans and goods. The interruption in the supply chain of raw materials and the temporary shutdown of production facilities around the world have had a negative impact on several end-use industries such as cement and automobiles. Air filter are used to improve the air quality in end-use industries; hence, the demand for industrial air filters is closely tied to the functioning of production facilities. As a result, the disruptions in manufacturing operations have negatively impacted the global industrial air filter market.

Rising Technological Advancement in industrial air filter Market to Propel its Growth in Coming Years:

Some of the most recent filtration advancements are based on new developments in filter design and media technology, fueled by legislative responses to climate change and rising GHG emissions. Filtration system designers and plant managers can now reduce their operating costs and save energy while maintaining the highest quality standards and achieving a performance boost thanks to innovative filtration products. There are numerous advancements in air filtering technologies for industrial uses, including automotive and other industrial applications, profiling breakthroughs such as Capaceon, NANOWEB, NanoWave, Synteq XP, PowerCore, and Ultra-Web. For instance, Donaldson, a prominent global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts, recently introduced Synteq XP compressed air filter media, which the firm claims it boosts efficiency while decreasing energy consumption by as much as 40% due to a much lower media delta pressure.





Furthermore, Hollingsworth & Vose Company designed and developed NanoWave, an all-synthetic extended surface, high-loft material that is environmentally friendly. The material has three times the dirt retention capacity of standard media and was designed for the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)-certified HVAC bag filter media. Delta pressure levels are projected to fall more in the coming years as filtering efficiency is required. As the pressure to satisfy increased environmental demands develops, new inventions, such as advancements in nanotechnology, are being introduced to the market. Thus, the industrial air filter market is expected to be driven by such advanced technologies and tools.





Industrial Air Filter Market: Product Overview

Based on product type, the industrial air filter market is bifurcated into dust filters, mist filters, baghouse filters, cartridge collectors and filters (cc and f), hepa filters, wet scrubbers, and dry scrubbers. In 2020, the wet scrubbers segment held a larger market share.

















