Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringes Market Size [2022-2028] | to Reach USD 361.8 Million, at a CAGR 13.6%

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle East and Africa prefilled syringes market size was USD 121.0 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 148.6 million in 2021 to USD 361.8 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6% during the 2022-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, "Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringes Market, 2022-2028." According to our researchers, the increasing occurrence of chronic ailments such as diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and others, is expected to bolster the demand for this product in the Middle East and Africa during the mentioned timeframe. For example, as per the International Diabetes Federation, in 2020, nearly 60 million grownup populace survives with diabetes in MEA region. The rising analysis and treatment expenses of diabetes treatment worldwide are expected to navigate the demand for insulin prefilled syringes in the Middle East & Africa region during the forecast period.

Industry Development

October 2019: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) introduced the BD Intevia 1mL two-step one-use autoinjector, which is a strong stage apparatus merging auto-injector and pre-fillable syringe in one combined system.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/middle-east-and-africa-prefilled-syringes-market-106256





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 13.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 361.8 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 148.6 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 95 Segments covered By Material, Product, Closing System, Design, end-Users and Geography Growth Drivers Higher Demand for Prefilled Syringes in COVID-19 Vaccines to Propel Growth Product Innovations and Regional Expansions to Augment Market Growth Growing Preference for Prefilled Syringes for Administration of Drugs





Augmented Application of Prefilled Syringes in COVID-19 Vaccines to Stimulate Growth

Since the pandemic first hit the globe, various industries and markets were seen suffering major losses in business due to a set of stringent government norms imposed to curb the spread. The COVID-19 outbreak has positively influenced the medical industry and the Middle East, and Africa prefilled syringes market.

Significant players have noted growth in their annual incomes attained by hiked sales of such syringes during the pandemic used to provide vaccines and conduct blood tests. For example, Ypsomed's delivery systems section that comprises refillable syringes observed growth of 23.6% amid the 2019 - 2020 years. The same section noted a growth rate of 17.5% during 2018-2019 years.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/middle-east-and-africa-prefilled-syringes-market-106256





Product Enhancements and Regional Developments to Amplify Market Growth

Increasing demand for easy-to-use, suitable, lucrative, and secure substitutes for traditional delivery systems has been observed in the region. Extension of product collection by principal players to comprise progressive syringe designs, great-quality material, and unveiling of products to suffice the rising demands of patient luxury and security is likely to generate striking prospects for market growth.

For example, in December 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company declared the unveiling of the BD Neopak 2.25 mL pre-fillable glass syringe, explicitly intended for biopharmaceutical producers.

Additionally, numerous corporations are concentrating exclusively on provincial development. The highly unfulfilled requirement for progressive and advanced product portfolio and presently narrow opposition in emerging markets provides substantial latent for escalating business in these regions. Surging emphasis on firming distribution channels in MEA regions is likely to result in augmented income formation. This, in turn, shall offer profitable market opportunities to crucial players to institute bold footprints in the market in emerging regions. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate the Middle East and Africa prefilled syringes market growth.





Quick Buy - Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringes Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106256





Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global market is divided into glass and plastic. The glass segment held the leading share of the global market in 2020. Glass material is extremely attuned with several drug filling machines and delivers a streamlined supervisory sanction of drugs combined with glass syringes.

Based on product, the market is segregated into a complete syringe set and components & accessories. By closing the system, the market is further separated into staked needle system, Luer cone system, and Luer lock form system. Based on product, the market is classified into single-chamber, double-chamber, and multiple chambers.

Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence to Boost Regional Growth

The market value in GCC nations was worth USD 82.9 million in 2020. The principal cause accountable for the growth of the market in GCC nations is the prompt increase in the liability of chronic illnesses and the increasing demand for these syringes for insulin and other drug transfer.

South Africa is projected to be the crucial and leading region in terms of Middle East and Africa prefilled syringes market share. South Africa holds a substantial share owing to the growth of the nation, which is accredited to the prompt upsurge in a load of chronic diseases.





List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, U.S.)

SCHOTT AG (Mainz, Germany)

Gerresheimer AG (Düsseldorf, Germany)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Exton, U.S.)

Aptargroup, Inc. (Crystal Lake, U.S.)

Ypsomed AG (Burgdorf, Switzerland)

Nipro Pharma Packaging International (Osaka, Japan)

Terumo Medical Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)





Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/middle-east-and-africa-prefilled-syringes-market-106256





Detail TOC:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Import of Prefilled Syringe in South Africa Key Industry Developments – New Product Launch, Mergers, Acquisitions, Etc. Impact of COVID-19 on the Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringes Market

Middle East and Africa Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Glass Plastic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Closing System Staked Needle System Luer Cone System Luer Lock Form System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Complete Syringe Set Components & Accessories Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Design Single-chamber Double-chamber Multiple Chamber Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

Key Industry Developments Market Share Analysis (2020) Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))



BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) SCHOTT AG Gerresheimer AG West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Nipro Pharma Packaging International AptarGroup, Inc. Terumo Medical Corporation Ypsomed AG



TOC Continued..





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/middle-east-and-africa-prefilled-syringes-market-106256





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245