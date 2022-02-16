HR Leaders Are Burned Out and 48% Are Looking for a New Job, Finds AllVoices 'HR Priorities During the Great Resignation' Report

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllVoices, the leading employee feedback management platform (EFMP), today released the findings from its "HR Priorities During The Great Resignation" report.
The report surveyed HR leaders to better understand who's leaving their jobs and why, what their organizations are doing to increase engagement and retention, hiring outlooks and strategies, and how HR leaders themselves are shouldering this weight.
Commenting on the findings, Claire Schmidt, CEO and founder of AllVoices, said: "There's been a lot of coverage of The Great Resignation from the employee perspective, which is incredibly important. We wanted to also understand how HR leaders were handling what may be one of the most challenging times they will experience in their careers. People leaders are dealing with the challenges of losing employees and hiring new ones, while trying to implement new ways to increase engagement and get their employees to stay. Along with these challenges have come opportunities: organizations are investing more in their HR teams and tools, which will ultimately help both HR leaders and employees."
Key Findings:
- 48% of HR leaders have seen over 30% of their staff quit in the past year
- 28% of employees are leaving because they've found a better offer
- 65% of HR leaders have seen more employee requests lately
- 56% are increasing salaries for employees
- $61,000 to $80,000: how much the majority of HR leaders say it costs to replace an employee
- 53% of HR leaders are burned out
- 48% of HR leaders are looking for a new job
To download a full copy of the report, please visit: http://www.allvoices.co/blog/hr-and-the-great-resignation-whos-leaving-hiring-outlook-and-strategies-for-retention
About AllVoices
AllVoices is a leader in the employee feedback management category, providing employees with a completely safe, anonymous way to report issues directly to company leaders. With 74% of employees citing they would be more likely to report workplace issues if they knew their feedback would be completely anonymous, AllVoices empowers employees to report and companies to take action proactively. AllVoices is the next generation in employee feedback management. Based in Los Angeles, the company is backed by Silverton Partners, M13, Crosscut Ventures, Greycroft, Halogen Ventures, Rogue Ventures, and others. For more information, visit https://www.allvoices.co
Media Contact
Holly Hitchcock
Holly@gofrontlines.com
