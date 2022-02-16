Insights on the E-Learning Africa Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Technology, Sector and Country

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Africa e-learning market reached a value of US$ 2.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
E-learning is a system based on formalised teaching with the help of electronic resources. It can be termed as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge which offers the flexibility to fit in a large number of recipients at the same or different time schedules. It is gaining prominence in the African countries as classroom teaching is unable to meet the growing need to impart quality education. The African education system is underfunded with education institutes being situated in remote areas and lacking considerably qualified teaching staff. As a result of this, learners from different areas are encouraged towards adopting e-learning methods, such as K-12 sector, post-secondary, corporate and government learning, etc
From desktop computers to smartphones, e-learning spans the array of devices that are available for the consumers. It facilitates the learners to choose from a wide range of specially designed courses, along with accessing various learning tools, sharing content online, and engaging in interactive sessions from miles apart. E-learning also aids learners with different learning abilities to proceed through courses as per their convenience
This report provides a deep insight into the Africa e-learning market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Africa e-learning industry in any manner
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Africa e-learning market, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, technology and sector
Breakup by Product Type:
- Packaged Content
- Services
- Platforms
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type as packaged content, services and platform. Currently, packaged content accounts for majority of the total regional market
Breakup by Technology:
- Mobile Learning
- Simulation Based Learning
- Game Based Learning
- Learning Management System (LMS)
- Others
The market is segmented on the basis of technology, covering mobile learning, simulation based learning, game-based learning, learning management system (LMS), etc. Amongst these, mobile learning holds majority of the market share
Breakup by Sector:
- K-12 Sector
- Post-Secondary
- Corporate and Government Learning
- Others
On the basis of the sector, K-12 represents the biggest sector of the e-learning industry in Africa
Breakup by Country:
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Nigeria
- Tunisia
- Kenya
- Others
On a regional-basis, South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Kenya emerge as countries where e-learning is gaining prominence rapidly. South Africa represents the largest region, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the African market
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the Africa e-learning market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market
Some of these key players include:
- Via Afrika
- Obami
- Dapt.io
- Eneza Education
- Tutor.ng
Focus of the Analysis:
- Market Overview
- Historical and Current Market Scenario
- Market Trends
- Market Forecast
Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What is the size of the Africa E-learning market?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the Africa E-learning market?
3. What are the key factors driving the Africa E-learning market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Africa E-learning market?
5. What is the breakup of the Africa E-learning market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the Africa E-learning market based on the technology?
7. What is the breakup of the Africa E-learning market based on the sector?
8. What are the key regions in the Africa E-learning market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the Africa E-learning market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global E-Learning Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Sector
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Africa E-Learning Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Market Breakup by Sector
6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.7 Market Breakup by Region
6.8 Market Forecast
6.9 SWOT Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Strengths
6.9.3 Weaknesses
6.9.4 Opportunities
6.9.5 Threats
6.10 Value Chain Analysis
6.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
6.11.1 Overview
6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.11.4 Degree of Rivalry
6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.12 Key Market Drivers and Challenges
7 Performance of Sector
7.1 K-12 Sector
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Post-Secondary
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Corporate and Government Learning
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Performance by Product Type
8.1 Packaged Content
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Services
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Platforms
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Performance by Technology
9.1 Mobile Learning
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Simulation based Learning
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Game based Learning
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Learning Management System (LMS)
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Performance by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Key Players Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xdqo9
