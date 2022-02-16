Global LNG Bunkering Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Bunkering Market, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LNG bunkering market held a market value of USD 2,212.9 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 25,045.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period.



LNG Bunkering is providing liquefied natural gas fuel to a ship for its own consumption. IMO regulation on sulphur content in the marine fuel is anticipated to boost the market growth. Also, increase in gas exploration and production activities are also estimated to boost market growth.



Despite the driving factors, demand supply gap for LNG bunkering are estimated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced a decline in growth due to temporary bans in export and import. However, the market is anticipated to recover from declining revenues in the second half of 2021, owing to rise in demand for LNG as bunker fuel from the maritime transport.

Companies Mentioned

Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG

Engie SA

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd

FueLNG Bellina

Gas Natural Fenosa

GazproBneft Marine Bunker LLC

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Kawasaki

Korea Gas Corporation

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sembcorp Marine Ltd.

Statoil AS

Skangas AS (Gasum)

Total SA

Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Growth Influencers:

MO regulation on sulphur content in the marine fuel



IMO or International Maritime Organization, in January 2020, announced a new limit of the presence of sulphur content in fuel used in ships. The new regulation is known as IMO 2020 and limits the sulphur content in marine fuel used in board ships which operate outside the designated emission control areas to 0.50% m/m. This is a significant reduction from 3.5%, which was the previously set limit. Owing to this regulation, the demand for liquefied natural gas has increased, which contains negligible amount of sulphur.



Segments Overview:

The global LNG bunkering market is segmented into product type and application.



By Product Type

Truck-to-Ship

Port-to-Ship

Ship-to-Ship

Portable Tanks

The truck-to-ship segment accounts for the largest market share of about 60% owing to high adoption of trucks for transportation of marine fuels. The port-to-ship segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of around 44% owing to its rising demand globally.



By Application

Container Fleet

Tanker Fleet

Cargo Fleet

Ferries

Inland Vessels

Others

The container fleet segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share, as it is the most common type of fleet used for transportation of fuels and other goods as well. The inland vessels segment is expected to account for a market size of about USD 693.6 million by 2027 owing to its rising penetration across the globe, especially in the developed economies.



Regional Overview:

On a regional basis, the global LNG bunkering market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to hold the dominant share of 54% in the market. This is owing to the favourable government initiatives for the development of more LNG bunkering hubs in countries such as UAE. Furthermore, decreasing prices of LNG coupled with increasing focus on expanding the gas pipeline infrastructure are also likely to fuel the market growth.



The North American market is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 40.9% owing to the presence of a large consumer base along with the rise in maritime trade activities in the region. The Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific region are also expected to contribute to the market growth significantly.

The global LNG bunkering market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global LNG bunkering Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global LNG bunkering Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global LNG bunkering Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global LNG bunkering Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global LNG bunkering Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global LNG bunkering Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global LNG bunkering Market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyrcfw

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900