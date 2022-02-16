Worldwide District Heating Industry to 2031 - Featuring Vital Energi, Kelag and Excell Battery Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "District Heating Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global district heating market to accurately gauge its potential development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the district heating market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the district heating market would progress during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the district heating market that aid companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to propel the district heating market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the district heating market. The report estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of capacity (GW) and value (US$ Bn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the district heating market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the district heating market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Report on District Heating Market

The report provides detailed information about the global district heating market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the market growth. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global district heating market so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which source segment would emerge as a revenue generator for the global district heating market during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenues in the competitive global district heating market?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global district heating market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global district heating market?

Which end-user segment is expected to offer maximum potential to the global district heating market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. Degree of Competition

3.3. Regulatory Scenario

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. List of Manufacturers

3.4.2. List of Potential Customers



4. CAPEX Analysis, 2020



5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



6. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Source

6.1. Key Findings and Introduction

6.2. Global District Heating Market Value Share Analysis, by Source, 2020-2031

6.2.1. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Geothermal, 2020-2031

6.2.2. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Coal, 2020-2031

6.2.3. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Natural Gas, 2020-2031

6.2.4. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Solar Energy, 2020-2031

6.2.5. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Others, 2020-2031

6.2.6. Global District Heating Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Source



7. Global District Heating Market Analysis, by Plant Type

7.1. Key Findings and Introduction

7.2. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Plant Type, 2020-2031

7.2.1. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Combined Heat & Power, 2020-2031

7.2.2. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Parallel Battery Pack, 2020-2031

7.2.3. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Boiler, 2020-2031

7.2.4. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Others, 2020-2031

7.3. Global District Heating Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Plant Type



8. Global District Heating Market Analysis, by Component

8.1. Key Findings and Introduction

8.2. Global District Heating Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Component, 2020-2031

8.2.1. Global District Heating Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Boiler, 2020-2031

8.2.2. Global District Heating Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Insulated Pipeline, 2020-2031

8.2.3. Global District Heating Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Pumps, 2020-2031

8.2.3.1. Global District Heating Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Centrifugal Pump, 2020-2031

8.2.3.2. Global District Heating Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Heat Pump, 2020-2031

8.2.4. Global District Heating Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Heat Exchangers, 2020-2031

8.2.5. Global District Heating Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Heat Meter, 2020-2031

8.2.6. Global District Heating Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Others, 2020-2031

8.3. Global District Heating Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component



9. Global District Heating Market Analysis, by End-user

9.1. Key Findings and Introduction

9.2. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-user, 2020-2031

9.2.1. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Residential, 2020-2031

9.2.2. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Commercial, 2020-2031

9.2.3. Global District Heating Market Capacity (GW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Industrial, 2020-2031

9.3. District Heating Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

10. Global District Heating Market Analysis, by Region, 2020-2031

11. North America District Heating Market Analysis, 2020-2031

12. Europe District Heating Market Analysis, 2020-2031

13. Asia Pacific District Heating Market Analysis, 2020-2031

14. Rest of World District Heating Market Analysis, 2020-2031

15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Global District Heating Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Fortum

15.2.1.1. Company Details

15.2.1.2. Company Description

15.2.1.3. Business Overview

15.2.1.4. Financial Overview

15.2.1.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.2. Vattenfall AB

15.2.2.1. Company Details

15.2.2.2. Company Description

15.2.2.3. Business Overview

15.2.2.4. Financial Overview

15.2.2.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.3. Engie

15.2.3.1. Company Details

15.2.3.2. Company Description

15.2.3.3. Business Overview

15.2.3.4. Financial Overview

15.2.3.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.4. Danfoss

15.2.4.1. Company Details

15.2.4.2. Company Description

15.2.4.3. Business Overview

15.2.4.4. Financial Overview

15.2.5. Clearway Energy Inc.

15.2.5.1. Company Details

15.2.5.2. Company Description

15.2.5.3. Business Overview

15.2.5.4. Financial Overview

15.2.6. Statkraft

15.2.6.1. Company Details

15.2.6.2. Company Description

15.2.6.3. Business Overview

15.2.6.4. Financial Overview

15.2.6.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.7. SHINRYO CORPORATION

15.2.7.1. Company Details

15.2.7.2. Company Description

15.2.7.3. Business Overview

15.2.7.4. Financial Overview

15.2.7.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.8. LOGSTOR A/S

15.2.8.1. Company Details

15.2.8.2. Company Description

15.2.8.3. Business Overview

15.2.9. Vital Energi Ltd.

15.2.9.1. Company Details

15.2.9.2. Company Description

15.2.9.3. Business Overview

15.2.10. Kelag

15.2.10.1. Company Details

15.2.10.2. Company Description

15.2.10.3. Business Overview

15.2.10.4. Financial Overview

15.2.11. Goteborg Energi

15.2.11.1. Company Details

15.2.11.2. Company Description

15.2.11.3. Business Overview

15.2.12. FVB Energy Inc.

15.2.12.1. Company Details

15.2.12.2. Company Description

15.2.12.3. Business Overview

15.2.13. Excell Battery Co.

15.2.13.1. Company Details

15.2.13.2. Company Description

15.2.13.3. Business Overview

15.2.13.4. Financial Overview

15.2.13.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.14. ALFA LAVAL

15.2.14.1. Company Details

15.2.14.2. Company Description

15.2.14.3. Business Overview

15.2.14.4. Financial Overview

15.2.15. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited.

15.2.15.1. Company Details

15.2.15.2. Company Description

15.2.15.3. Business Overview

15.2.15.4. Financial Overview

15.2.15.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.16. Ramboll Group A/S

15.2.16.1. Company Details

15.2.16.2. Company Description

15.2.16.3. Business Overview

15.2.16.4. Financial Overview

15.2.17. Helen Ltd

15.2.17.1. Company Details

15.2.17.2. Company Description

15.2.17.3. Business Overview

15.2.17.4. Financial Overview



16. Primary Research - Key Insights



17. Appendix



18. Research Methodology and Assumptions

