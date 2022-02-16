Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) appoints Aerospace Engineer Dr. Gabe Vlad, Chief Technical Officer

Palm Coast, FL, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold River Productions, Inc. GRPS announces the appointment of Defense Aerospace engineer and executive Dr. Gabe Vlad as Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Vlad brings outstanding skills and experience to Gold River including vast dealings with government and commercial contracts for advanced research/engineering, business/manufacturing/production and intellectual property levels and will be actively involved in algorithm development, science and engineering research and monetization of Gold River. Additionally, Dr. Vlad's current and past government contract experience adds a new and rare dimension to our government initiatives.

"Dr. Vlad was the missing link to our platform at Gold River," explains Chairman of the Board, Richard Goulding, M.D. "I am so excited to be working with him. He is developing an algorithm for our products, creating an alternative cookbook for medicine. Furthermore, he's a source for value-added resources for Gold River. His Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3) corporation, Stem of Hope, an associated non-profit, which like Epidemologic Solutions Corporation ( www.epidemiologicsolutions.com ), which has funded much of Gold River's initiatives, focuses on alternative treatments to support veterans and those in need."

"I witnessed firsthand Drs. Bond and Goulding's products' performance," says Dr. Vlad, "and look forward to developing a simple alternative platform for complex and dynamic conditions that I believe has the potential to improve medicine as we know it. I cannot wait until the public experiences this platform firsthand", he added. "Imagine a doctor visit, where the physician focuses on preventing illness, while avoiding side effects, all while addressing the core reasons for the individual's distress. Then imagine that the effort is coordinated in an algorithm on your smartphone that is geared towards wellness in real time. This is true longevity, where the individual feels better and has the potential for longer, more satisfying, healthier years. My contacts in the government will find this very enticing."

Dr. Vlad explained further, "I know what shareholders want as I have been actively involved with a number of public and private companies. I know the value of what Gold River has created, how to enhance that value, and how to maximize Gold River's accompanying benefits. My patent experience will be utilized well in this endeavor. I truly believe that our team can deliver a unique health-focused platform that could improve countless lives, including military personnel and veterans, and bring great value to our company and its shareholders."

About Gold River Productions, Inc.

Dedicated to changing people's lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity. Our diverse products and interests involve the use of herbal extracts from the most powerful plants, utilizing the most effective part of the plant and combining ingredients for maximum efficacy. With a unique staff of physicians, herbal medicine physicians and formulators, and business experts, we are poised to address different medical concerns without harmful pharmaceuticals. Our gummy products including Calming Mango, Relief Raspberry, and Sleepy Watermelon are now available to the public. Our future products have just finished R&D, and exceptional approval by customer sampling and are in the process of commercial construction: Painplex, Inflammaplex, Energyplex and Longevityplex.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River's control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors' products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River Productions disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

