Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2022

The global human rights organizations market is expected to grow from $16.60 billion in 2021 to $17.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $20.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%.



The human rights organizations market consists of revenue generated through human rights services by entities that are engaged in promoting causes associated with human rights either for a broad or a specific constituency. Establishments in this industry address issues such as protecting and promoting broad constitutional rights and civil liberties of individuals and those suffering from neglect, abuse, or exploitation, promoting the interests of specific groups such as children, women, senior citizens, or persons with disabilities, improving relations between racial, ethnic, and cultural groups, and promoting voter education and registration.



The main types of human rights organizations are nongovernmental organizations, intergovernmental organizations, governmental organizations and international organizations.Governmental human rights organizations are run by government bodies and are involved in the protection of human rights and the reduction of human rights violations.



The different modes of donation include online, offline. The organization locations can be domestic, international and have various applications in areas such as all humans, children, women, disabled, LGBTQ, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the human rights organizations market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the human rights organizations market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in hate crimes is expected to drive the human rights organizations market.Hate crime is a form of criminal violence upon a person or property, caused in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.



As per the annual report of FBI published in 2019, physical attacks against individuals have risen, accounting for 61% of the 7,120 cases reported by law enforcement authorities nationally as hate crimes in the USA. Government and non-governmental organizations aim to curb the abuses that challenge people's human rights, which further aids in the growth of the human rights organizations market.



Increasing attacks against human rights defenders are anticipated to hinder the human rights organization market.Attacks against human rights organizations that strive to safeguard human rights are rising at an alarming rate.



For instance, in 2019, the Business and Human Rights Resource Center has tracked around 572 attack cases that were related to business-related activities. These attacks cause a sense of fear and timidness among individuals who work for human rights protection and challenges human rights protection activities, which thereby impedes the growth of the market.



Organizations and human rights defenders are working towards protecting the digital human rights of individuals.According to the Pew Research poll of US adults in November 2019, the majority of Americans consider their online and offline activities are being tracked and monitored by companies and the government.



Data collection has become mainstream that it breaches the privacy of individuals as everything is being tracked over the internet. To safeguard the interests of individuals using digital technology, human rights organizations are spreading awareness and are fighting to bring laws into place.



In September 2020, Alwaleed Philanthropy, a charitable and philanthropic organization founded with a mission to help mitigate poverty and transcend international boundaries, has joined the Saudi Human Rights Commission to sign a memorandum of cooperation aimed at improving the protection of human rights of women and young people in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Human Rights Commission is a Saudi government organization working for the protection and promotion of human rights in line with international standards.



The countries covered in the human rights organizations market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

