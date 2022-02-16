New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229724/?utm_source=GNW





Hilton Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation and Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.



The global trust and foundations market is expected to grow from $142.97 billion in 2021 to $154.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $204.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The trust and foundations market consists of sales of trust and foundations services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate grant-making foundations or charitable trusts. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of trust and foundations are grantmaking non-profit, public foundation, corporate foundation, company-sponsored foundation, grantmaking public charities, independent foundations, community foundation, private family foundation, arts foundation, operating foundations.The corporate foundation is an organization that is supported and created by a corporation.



The different types of donors include small scale donor, mid scale donor, major donors and involves various frequencies of donations such as recurring donors, lapsed donors, and new donors.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the trust and foundations market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the trust and foundations market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in charity by people to several foundations is driving the market of trust and foundations market.People are coming forward to help others in difficult times by providing with any kind of assistance that can ease the life of the needy.



According to the statistics provided by the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), approximately 90% of high net worth households give charity. NPT statistics show that Americans gave $449.64 billion to charity in 2019. Around 69% of total giving came from individuals and around 17% from foundations. Therefore, an increase in charity by individuals, family, and personal foundations helps in driving the growth trust and foundation market.



The issue related to NGOs acting as a cover for illegal activities is expected to limit the growth of the trust and foundations market.The involvement of trust and foundations in illegal activities creates a negative image in society leading to the loss of confidence.



For instance, in August 2020, it has been reported by New Vision that more than 200 refugee NGOs were operating illegally in Uganda.It was reported that these refugee settlements are operating without valid permits and valid memorandum of understandings (MOUs).



When the verification was done, it was found that only 69 partners were fully authorized to implement requests response activities and around 208 were illegal. Therefore, this kind of event causes trust issues, which restrict the growth of the trust and foundations market.



Funds are collected from generous individuals and also some companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.Help Age India, an Indian non-profit organization, helps senior citizens who do not have any support with such funds.



The organization advocates for their necessities such as quality medical services, action against elder abuse, and many other activities at a public, state and cultural level with Central and State governments.For instance, Help Age India conducted the largest healthcare program across India.



It provided cataract surgeries to the elderly.



There is an increase in NGOs catering to climate change activism as this is a widespread issue affecting several people and communities.Young people around the world are majorly elevating their voices on the issue if environmental change.



From Greta's movement, ‘Fridays for Future' to the Madrid Climate Change Conference, all are focused on directing the attention towards climate change.For instance, the United Nations carries out its efforts to protect the environment with the help of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).



Another organization working in the direction of climate change is the Green Climate Fund that helps by providing financial assistance to the projects directed towards protecting the environment.



The countries covered in the trust and foundations market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





