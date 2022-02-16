Global Medical Device Packaging Market Analysis Report 2021-2028 by Material (Plastic, Metal), Product (Pouches & Bags, Boxes), Application (Equipment & Tools, IVD)

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Device Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Plastic, Metal), by Product (Pouches & Bags, Boxes), by Application (Equipment & Tools, IVD), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical device packaging market size is expected to reach USD 48.97 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2028
The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for medical devices, such as surgical implants and instruments, medical supplies, electro-medical equipment, and in-vitro diagnostic equipment. The increasing aging population that requires advanced medical treatments, coupled with the unhealthy lifestyles of people, has been resulting in the high prevalence of chronic diseases.
These medical device packaging products are manufactured through various technologies, such as heat seal and sterilization, in order to ensure product safety and convenience in use. Furthermore, several other technologies such as seal peal and counterfeit have been utilized by the manufacturers in order to hinder counterfeit and duplicate products in the market. These counterfeit technologies are also used to track the products and offer complete protection against counterfeiting through unique numbering/ serialization.
The medical device packaging industry is concentrated in the developed countries, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and China. due to the large production volumes of medical devices in the aforementioned countries. However, the investments in the medical device industry in developing countries, such as India and Brazil, have been growing in recent years, which is expected to benefit the market growth in the coming years.
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices witnessed a massives pike in demand in 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This was due to the amplified demand for infectious disease tests undertaken by countries, such as the U.S., India, China, and the U.K. The countries significantly invested in COVID-19 testing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The key companies operating in the market are involved in the acquisition of medium and small size companies aiming to expand their product portfolio and increase manufacturing capacity. For instance, in October 2020, CCL Industries signed an agreement to acquire Denmark-based Graphic West International ApS. The acquisition was aimed to expand the capability to serve healthcare customers in Europe and North America.
Medical Device Packaging Market Report Highlights
- In terms of material, metal is expected to register the highest growth rate of 7.2% over the forecast period. The aluminum-based boxes, trays, and flexible pouches are prominently used products in the industry and offer an effective barrier against moisture, oxygen, and light
- By product, pouches and bags dominated the market with a share of over 35.0% in 2020. This is attributed due to the flexible feature that can accommodate medical devices of various shapes and sizes. Their small size and high product-to-package ratio enable easy storage and handling of medical devices
- In terms of application, IVDs are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2028 due to the increasing demand for infectious disease diagnostic instruments and reagents. This is due to the high demand for the aforementioned medical devices during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
- Europe emerged as the dominant regional market in 2020. This is due to the presence of several medical device producers that manufacture IVD test kits, ventilators, and other diagnostic devices in the countries, such as the U.K. and Germany
- Key players in the market are involved in mergers and acquisitions and geographical expansions
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Growing Medical Devices Market Globally
- Rapid Demand For IVDs Post Covid-19 Outbreak
Market Restraint Analysis
- Growing Stringent Regulations
Market Challenges
- Growing Distresses Over Plastic Disposal and Stringent Regulations On Use Of Plastic Packaging
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor plc
- Sonoco Products Company
- Mondi
- CCL Industries
- Constantia Flexibles
- WestRock Company
- Berry Global Inc.
- Glenroy, Inc.
- SteriPack Group
- Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8i50x
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.