Religious Organizations Global Market Report 2022

The global religious organizations market is expected to grow from $326.00 billion in 2021 to $351.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $449.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The religious organizations market consists of sales of religious services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate religious establishments such as churches, temples, monasteries, and similar places of worship, and/or administer an organized religion or promote religious activities.This market includes donations received by religious organizations.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of religious organizations are public organization, private organization and individuals.

The different religious groups include christians, muslims, hindus and others. The various sources of income include religious tourism, donations, media and music, religious items and merchandise, construction and infrastructure, others.



The growth in disposable income contributes to the religious organizations market.Growth in economic conditions leads to higher disposable income that encourages individuals to participate and contribute to charity events.



According to an OECD report In the Australia, the average household net adjusted disposable income per capita is USD 684,635 a year. In 2020, the Australia growth in real household income outpaced growth in real GDP by 4.38 percentage points. On average, globally, the household savings are of 10.26 percentage points. The household savings of the net disposable income is of 209.89 percentage points. Therefore, the growth in disposable income drives the market for religious organizations market.



There has been a marked increase in legal and political restrictions on religion around the world.The increase in the restrictions on religion is mainly due to social hostilities involving religion including violence and harassment by private individuals, organizations or groups, and government's favoritism of religious groups.



The government restricts a religion by imposing laws, policies, and actions by state officials that restrict religious beliefs and practices, or through funding for religious education, property, and clergy.For instance, in India, national and state laws (such as Freedom of Religion Acts or anti-conversion laws) are used to violate the religious freedom of minority communities.



These laws have been enacted to regulate religious conversions.Moreover, religious discrimination is perceived as a direct assault on an individual's belief system.



For instance, a study of Christians in the U.S., published in SpringerLink Journal of Religion, found that perceived religious discrimination was associated with stress among individuals who perceived themselves to be members of a sociocultural (but not numeric) minority group.



The use of technology is increasingly being used by religious organizations to leverage the religious organization assets for social impact.For instance, Goodlands is a start-up that is using geo-data to map the lands of the catholic church globally.



It uses the geographic information system (GIS) software to make a map of the roman catholic church across the world with boundaries and layer on layer of data about the church and environmental contexts, then uses the land assets for creating new ways to channel them for social good.



North America was the largest region in the religious organizations market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the religious organizations market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the religious organizations market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





