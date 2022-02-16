Blender Bites Announces Historic Record January 2022 Revenue: a 3,000% Increase Compared to Same Period in 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE: BITE,JL40 WKN: A3DWAM), a Canadian company that develops and markets a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, announces record sales revenues in January of 2022, representing more than a 3000% increase compared to the same period in 2021, as well as the Company's highest monthly revenue on record.



Founded in 2016, Blender Bites became the first company to produce a pre-portioned smoothie puck in the Canadian market and its one step smoothie product line can be found in more than 850 retail stores across Canada and the US. In January of 2022, the Company saw total revenues of $560,654 CAD with related expenses of $416,238. This represents a significant 3,026% increase in revenue when compared to the same period last year, which generated $17,932 in revenues.

The Company is also delighted to announce that January 2022 posted the highest revenues for any single month of reporting since inception.

This increase in revenue reflects Blender Bites' rapid progress and success in obtaining a large portion of the Canadian functional beverage market. Blender's certified organic, non-GMO, plant-based convenient smoothie pucks have proved to be a big hit amongst consumers seeking organic, highly nutritious and convenient meals. The Company's rapid expansion and effective strategies in brand awareness, marketing efforts which includes Canada's largest grocery store, Loblaw's, Eastern Canadian region of the world's leading club store chain, as well as the introduction of US distribution channels, have greatly contributed to Blender Bites' exponential growth and subsequent historic and consecutive monthly record sales revenues.

"Blender Bites is on an incredible trajectory of growth and our recent January sales is a testament to our hard work and dedication to building this brand. 2022 is going to be a monumental year for the company with aggressive US expansion and a product very much in demand as consumers turn to health forward yet convenient products that they feel good about feeding their families," commented Chelsie Hodge, Blender Bites CEO.

The Company cautions that the above figures for revenue have not been audited and are based upon calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited.

ABOUT BLENDER BITES

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

