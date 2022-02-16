Scout Talent, Providing The Best Services And Software To Help Companies Recruit Top Tier Candidates

Vancouver, Canada , Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The software assists esteemed companies in managing 100's applicants through initial screening and interview questions built into the recruitment web pages created. The software allows users to rate candidates based on their answers to screening questions, which helps to identify the perfect candidates. Scout Talent also helps to integrate and align the company's core recruitment processes while collaborating with other team members in a single location. Information on shortlisted candidates will be easily shared across everyone through the software.
Scout Talent also offers another software known as Recruit Essentials for organizations with limited HR resources. This software allows integration of one organization's website with top-tier job boards, allowing quicker job ad posting. The software can quickly review candidates' responses to tailored screening questions, and help identify top candidates.
"Recruiting for a small business is usually costly and time-consuming. Through his software and the support provided by the Scout Talent team, it has helped us gain clarity on our hiring practices, redesign and streamlined our hiring process," a review left by a satisfied user of the software.
Apart from just providing recruitment software, the team at Scout Talent also offers their services to help companies acquire the best candidates for their job ads. The team will help attract top candidates through tailored advertising and digital headhunting strategies. Companies looking for their services can get in touch, and the team will provide a demo of the software.
"Working with Scout Talent can only be described as having an outstanding experience," said a satisfied customer. "By working alongside the Scout Talent team, we can witness their thoroughness and commitment to hiring the right individual for our company. The turnaround time and investment in the product they provide are first-rate, and definitely would recommend them to anyone out there looking for future hiring."
About Scout Talent
Scout Talent is a recruitment software and services provider to organizations and helps them hire the best talent suitable for their need. The company has served thousands of happy clients by delivering their innovative services-enabled software to improve how they attract and hire talents. With multiple offices worldwide, the company is able to offer personal service and local support that clients simply won't experience elsewhere.
Website: https://scouttalent.ca/
Name: Hilary Kelleher Organization: Scout Talent Address: Suite 100 – 1190 Melville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3W1 Phone: 1-866-474-3140
