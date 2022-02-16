Profitable Cause Marketing Service Google Reputation Builder Business Charity

Lake Arrowhead, United States, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The Lake Arrowhead CA firm's new marketing service is a valuable tool for clients seeking to further the growth of their businesses and make a positive impact in their communities. The team of consultants has years of experience in helping clients improve their profits with growth-based business plans designed for success.
More information can be found at https://ProfitGrowthbuilders.com
Profit Growth Builders' cause marketing service is an all-in-one solution encompassing website development, search engine optimization for Google Business Page optimization, and educational content creation for blogs and Facebook. Here's the kicker: 22% of the gross margin gets donated to charities under the client's name, with the donations being widely promoted online and in social media to enhance the client's reputation.
Clients can take advantage of their Foundations Starter option which features website development, performance optimization, and Google Business Page optimization. The Foundations Advanced plan includes the above-mentioned as well as strategic content marketing with Facebook and Instagram posting, plus informational content publication.
The firm's Thriver Starter plan focuses on boosting the client's reputation by helping them achieve a 5-star rating on Google. It also includes marketing automation solutions for enhanced conversion rates. Clients can take advantage of the many benefits the Thriver Advanced option offers, including reputation management, marketing automation, and organic Google ranking via expert SEO.
Furthermore, they also provide cause marketing consulting, which is ideal for leveraging social causes to establish authority, increase revenue, and maximize profitability. A deduction will be made from the client's monthly payment to give directly to their desired charity under the client's name.
About Profit Growth Builders
Profit Growth Builders is led by Gregg Kell, a public reputation specialist, and is dedicated to helping businesses expand their growth through effective marketing methods. The firm's team has been serving the area for over 5 years with its extensive range of services and has earned a strong reputation for its high-quality solutions and client satisfaction. They also offer social media marketing and video marketing services designed to increase visibility, build trust, and create new connections.
A satisfied client said: "Thank You, Gregg. The software you used to run through our business was incredible. Your attention to detail is greatly appreciated. Our engagement was flawless, and I look forward to our continued success. I highly recommend this company."
Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://ProfitGrowthBuilders.com/Cause-Marketing
Website: https://ProfitGrowthBuilders.com/
Name: Gregg Kell Organization: Profit Growth Builders Address: 28738 Bryce Drive, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352, United States Phone: +1-909-744-8985
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.