Wall Street Inu token is giving away a TESLA

New York, United States, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Furthermore, WSI is the first cryptocurrency project based on The Wolf of Wall Street. The quality of the NFTs, which are based on classical scenes of the movie, show the eye of detail the WSI-team has. The NFTs are hand-drawn by talented artists, and each NFT is unique. Making the NFTs a rare possession. Sneak peaks of the NFTs are found on the WSI-website or in the Telegram.
WSI's Moneypoly – inspired by Monopoly, will be an online web browser boardgame where players will be able to compete with each other. The design of the Moneypoly is based on the settings of The Wolf of Wall Street, a setting to bring out the inner Jordan Belfort in people and compete to win the game and add to their riches. First game-teasers came out on February first, and were marketed accordingly making the token go up more than 300%.
The initial version of the game won't allow the users to own WSI-tokens, but the following version will add this feature. This will create an environment where users can use their real-life tokens to buy and sell properties during the game, and thus unlock the P2E-feature. After a successful launch of the web version of the Moneypoly, a mobile version for IOS and Android will be developed. Making the Moneypoly not only playable on computers, but also on smartphones.
Wall Street Inu's future plans (next to the NFTs and Moneypoly) consist of listings on exchanges, adding more liquidity and having partnerships with other crypto-tokens. More future plans will be announced on Wall Street Inu's Twitter and Telegram - both: @wallstreetinu.
Website: https://wallstreetinu.com
Name: Zoab Organization: Wall Street Inu Phone: +19042012262
