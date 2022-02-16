Adam Tracy Announces Scholarship For Blockchain Entrepreneurs

Chicago, IL, USA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
In recent times, blockchain technology has become a point of interest in the world of entrepreneurship with several advancements and innovations being made in the field. The rising popularity and availability of cryptocurrency show just how promising blockchain technology will be in the future. With this in mind, becoming a blockchain innovator and entrepreneur is a good idea for many young entrepreneurs.
However, the road to becoming an entrepreneur isn't alwayssmooth and neither is it cheap. As previously mentioned, an entrepreneur's life is filled with risks such that many can't afford to make a single mistake. One of the best ways to combat these risks is through knowledge and education. Attending a university before diving into the world of entrepreneurship and innovation is the best way to prepare for the path of becoming a successful entrepreneur.
In the world of business and innovation, knowledge is power and without it, the risk of failure increases. Despite the advantages that attending university brings, the sad reality that many face is that they can't afford to attend university. Almost anyone can imagine life with a proper source of income. With the rising cost of education in the U.S system every year, attending college has become a burden instead of a privilege. No one understands this better than Adam Tracy who is determined to lend a hand to fellow aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs who wish to pursue the field but don't have the necessary means to do so.
Adam Tracy
Adam Tracy is a well-known businessman and entrepreneur who currently works as a risk consultant specializing in emerging technologies. He has worked in several industries providing him with a vast array of experience and knowledge. Additionally, Adam is also an expert in blockchain technology and believes in its potential as a growing field. His beliefs and understanding led him to launch the Adam Tracy Scholarship for Blockchain Innovators.
The Adam Tracy Scholarship for Blockchain Innovators
Adam Tracy's scholarship program aims to help enrolled university students or high school students who have an interest in blockchain technology. The scholarship promises to award three separate $1,000 scholarships to qualified candidates based across three blockchain disciplines: development, cryptography and entrepreneurship. Adam hopes that through his scholarship he can further the development and growth of blockchain technology and empower aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators to receive high-quality education without the financial burden it entails.
Website: https://adamtracyscholarship.com/
Name: Adam Tracy Organization: Adam Tracy Scholarship Phone: 561-926-5281
