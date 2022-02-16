KSA Last Mile Delivery Market to Generate $520.9 Million by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the KSA last mile delivery market generated $285.3 million in 2020, is projected to reach $520.9 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021­–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $285.3 million Market Size in 2030 $520.9 million CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 141 Segments covered Service Type, Delivery Time, and End Use. Drivers Rise in development of the e-commerce industry Expansion of last mile delivery services by foreign companies in Saudi Arabia Technological advancements in delivery vehicles Opportunities Growing adoption of autonomous delivery Increase in the number of urban warehouses for fulfilling demand Restrains Cash as a payment culture Imprecise postal address system

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of covid-19 positively impacted the KSA last mile delivery market . The pandemic has accelerated the growth of the e-commerce sector and its segment, thus increasing the market demand.

. The pandemic has accelerated the growth of the e-commerce sector and its segment, thus increasing the market demand. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, customers are shopping online and this resulted in the adoption of cashless payment methods in Saudi Arabia, thus driving the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the KSA last mile delivery market based on service type, delivery time, and end use.

Based on the service type, the B2B segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share. However, the B2C segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on delivery time, the regular delivery segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the KSA last mile delivery market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the express and same day delivery segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the KSA last mile delivery market discussed in the research include Agility, CMA CGM Group(CEVA Logistics), Abdul Latif Jameel (S:mile), ARAMEX, Aymakan, Bahri, Masar Tracking, Diggipacks, Ajex, Kintetsu World Express, Inc., Caree, SAEE, SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd., Kuehne+Nagel International AG, Safe Arrival, Saudi Post, Zajil Express, SALASA, NAQEL EXPRESS, and Thabit Logistics.

