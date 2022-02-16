Global Chewing Gum Market Growth USD 133170 million by 2027: Overview, Revenue, Facts, Figures, Key Companies Profiled

Pune, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chewing Gum market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Chewing Gum. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Chewing Gum market and its key factors such as revenue, growth,compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.
The global Chewing Gum market was valued at USD 105030 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 133170 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.
Chewing gum is a soft, cohesive substance designed to be chewed without being swallowed. Modern chewing gum is composed of gum base, sweeteners, softeners/plasticizers, flavors, colors, and, typically, a hard or powdered polyol coating.
Sugar-free chewing gum will be more popoular in the coming years
- Wrigley's
- Mondelez
- Perfetti
- Lotte
- Cloetta
- Arcor
- August Storck
- Yildiz
Segment by Type
- Sugared Chewing Gum
- Sugar-Free Chewing Gum
Segment by Application
- Offline Sales
- Online Sales
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2011-2028
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2022-2029
TOC of Global Chewing Gum Market Outlook 2022
1 Chewing Gum Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chewing Gum
1.2 Chewing Gum Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Chewing Gum Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.3.1 Global Chewing Gum Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.4 Global Chewing Gum Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Chewing Gum Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Chewing Gum Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Chewing Gum Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027
2 Chewing Gum Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Chewing Gum Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Chewing Gum Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Chewing Gum Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Chewing Gum Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Chewing Gum Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Chewing Gum Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Chewing Gum Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Chewing Gum Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
