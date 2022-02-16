TomTom and Webfleet Solutions Collaborate on an Integrated Mobile Solution for Professional Drivers and Fleet Managers

WEBFLEET Work App and TomTom GO Fleet come together to deliver one integrated solution, empowering professional drivers to do their jobs easily and efficiently with nothing more than an Android mobile device. TomTom GO Fleet is available as an additional service to Webfleet Solutions customers only.

Fleet managers and their drivers get the best from both companies: workforce management features, best-in-class navigation for all vehicle types, up-to-date maps with live traffic information, reliable ETAs and more.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webfleet Solutions, a Bridgestone company and one of the world's leading telematics solutions providers, has partnered with TomTom (TOM2), the mapmaker and location technology specialist, to launch the WEBFLEET Work App and TomTom GO Fleet App into the market. The companies combined their expertise to create a single source for fleet managers and drivers to address the unique set of challenges they face every day, including route compliance, on-time deliveries and safety concerns.

WEBFLEET Work App empowers professional drivers to get their jobs done easily and efficiently with nothing more than their Android mobile devices. Fleet managers and their drivers have access to a wide range of workforce management features without the need for any additional hardware. This includes locating vehicles, logging working times, registering drivers, setting trip modes, managing orders and schedules and staying in touch with the back office via two-way communication.

TomTom GO Fleet application is seamlessly integrated, allowing drivers to always have the most up-to-date maps with traffic and navigation at their fingertips in a single location. They can automatically start their route to their order destination conveniently from the Work App, and fleet managers benefit from real-time visibility of the current ETA and destination.

With WEBFLEET Work App in conjunction with TomTom GO Fleet, drivers get professional navigation for all types of vehicles. Advanced truck routing is also available based on their vehicle's attributes, cargo type, local regulations and road characteristics. In addition, TomTom GO Fleet assists truck drivers by locating dedicated points of interest (POIs) for large vehicles such as parking and fuel stations, and by offering the most up-to-date maps, even when there is no connectivity. The app also includes reliable ETAs and real-time traffic info, which will enable drivers to meet deadlines with ease and lower fuel costs.

Paul Verheijen, Vice President Product Management at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions commented: "WEBFLEET Work App is the perfect solution for businesses and drivers who want to leverage their existing mobile devices to effectively manage day-to-day tasks. Setup and onboarding are quick and easy, allowing great flexibility with an intuitive user interface, making it a perfect combination with the TomTom GO Fleet app. Together we can offer even greater value to our customers providing an integrated solution."

"Simplifying location technology and helping to solve challenges for drivers has always been at the heart of TomTom," said Mike Schoofs, Managing Director at TomTom Enterprise. "It's exciting to work with partners who have similar goals as us, like Webfleet Solutions. This collaboration has enabled both companies to integrate what they do best into one solution for professional drivers."

WEBFLEET Work App is now available for all Webfleet Solutions customers who have a LINK 740/710/530/510/410 tracking device installed. The option for mobile tracking – without any hardware installation necessary – will be available in the coming months.

Webfleet Solutions was formerly known as TomTom Telematics until April 2019 when it was acquired by Bridgestone Europe, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. While Webfleet Solutions no longer operates as a business unit of TomTom, the two remain collaborative and aligned as both companies seek to create a more sustainable future of mobility.

About TomTom:

At TomTom we're mapmakers, providing geolocation technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.

Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices worldwide, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About Webfleet Solutions - a Bridgestone company

Webfleet Solutions is one of the world's leading providers of telematics solutions for fleet management, vehicle telematics and connected car services. The WEBFLEET platform is used by companies of all sizes in order to increase the efficiency of vehicle use, reduce operating costs, provide ongoing driver support and increase the overall efficiency of the fleet. Webfleet Solutions provides services for the insurance industry, rental and leasing, car importers and companies serving both businesses and consumers. Webfleet Solutions is used by more than 50,000 customers worldwide, providing them with the industry's largest support network and the widest range of dedicated applications and integration tools. Webfleet Solutions provides customers with the highest standard of security, integrity and availability of services certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Audit in November 2020) as well as providing to society the highest standard of sustainability according to ISO/IEC 14001:2015 (Audit in November 2020).

Webfleet Solutions is part of Bridgestone Europe NV/SA ("Bridgestone"), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility.

More information at: webfleet.com. Follow us on Twitter: @WebfleetNews. For more information on Bridgestone in EMIA region, visit www.bridgestone-emia.com and the Bridgestone Newsroom.

