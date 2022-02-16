Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Growth USD 12930 million by 2028 | Regional Analysis, Key Players, Opportunities, Challenges, Types, Applications | Research by Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware market and its key factors such as revenue, growth,compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.



The global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware market size is estimated to be worth US$ 8680.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12930 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% during the review period.

Mining is the process of adding transaction records to Bitcoin's public ledger of past transactions (and a "mining rig" is a colloquial metaphor for a single computer system that performs the necessary computations for "mining". This ledger of past transactions is called the block chain as it is a chain of blocks. The blockchain serves to confirm transactions to the rest of the network as having taken place. Bitcoin nodes use the blockchain to distinguish legitimate Bitcoin transactions from attempts to re-spend coins that have already been spent elsewhere.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensivestudy of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

BitMain Technologies Holding

Canaan Creative

Halong Mining

Advanced Micro Devices

Baikal Miner

Bitfury Group

Innosilicon

ASICMiner

Ebang Communication

Market Segmentation:

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware market report deliversstudy of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwideCryptocurrency Mining Hardware report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

ASIC Miner

GPU Mining Rig

Others

Segment by Application

Enterprise

Personal

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

