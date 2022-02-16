Flex LNG - Fourth Quarter 2021 Presentation

February 16, 2021 - Hamilton, Bermuda
Fourth Quarter 2021 Result Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s fourth quarter 2021 results which will be presented in a webcast and conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST) today, Wednesday February 16, 2022.
The presentation is also available on our website https://www.flexlng.com/category/presentations/
Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/42dfa2a2
Attend by Conference Call:
Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:
Norway: +47 21 56 30 15
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928 338
United Kingdom, local: 08444 819 752
United States: +1 646 741 3167
United States (toll free): +1 877 870 9135
Confirmation Code: 3025688
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at this website.
For further information, please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com
Attachment
