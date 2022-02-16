Smart Infrastructure Market to Reach USD 434.16 Billion by 2028; Minsait Collaborates with Google Cloud to Secure Profits: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart infrastructure market size was USD 77.66 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 97.20 billion in 2021 to USD 434.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 23.8% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Smart Infrastructure Market, 2021-2028."

According to our researchers, the market growth is stimulated by factors such that the smart community enables smart infrastructure such as transportation & movement, data centers, water and energy networks, structures, streets, as well as others.

Companies Profiled in the Smart Infrastructure:

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (Spain)

Indra (France)

Sensus (U.S.)

Aclara (U.S.)

Topcon (Japan)

Cree (U.S.)

Holophane (U.K.)

Dialog Semiconductor (U.K.)

Philips (Netherlands)

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Interfered Global Value Chain Supply of Smart Infrastructure Products

The global health catastrophe triggered by the abrupt outbreak of COVID-19 viral infection has considerably impacted several verticals. The COVID-19 influence has led to global shut downs, which has commenced commotions in the global networks and had approximately costed USD 50 billion in early March 2020 when the pandemic had not spread globally. Additionally, the abrupt decline in global trade has initiated massive insinuations for finances as well as societies, leading to consequent deterioration in job prospects, income, and price variations.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Report Coverage:

We offer reports that are steered with a wide-ranging examination approach that largely emphasizes on providing precise material. Our scholars have applied a data navigation method which further aids us to provide reliable calculations and test the general market dynamics precisely. Further, our researchers have gained admittance to numerous international as well as regional funded records for offering up-to-date information so that the shareholders and business experts invest only in crucial zones.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 23.8% 2028 Value Projection 434.16 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 76.66 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered Type, End-user, Region Growth Drivers

Rising Technological Advancement in Smart Grid Technology to Drive Market Growth

Rising Implementation of Telecommunication Networks Acts as Market Drivers

Increasing Focus on Sustainability & Switching to Green Energy Resources to Fuel Growth Pitfalls & Challenges

Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Privacy Concerns over Telecommunication Technology to Restrain Growth





Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into Smart Grid, Smart Water Network, Intelligent Transportation Network, Intelligent Buildings, and Others. The smart grid segment accounted for the prime share of the market in 2020.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into utility, transport, communications, and the built environment.

The market has been branched across five main regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability & Moving to Green Energy Means to Foster Growth

The surging urbanization has caused a successively augmented ingestion of resources and has stimulated several difficulties for smart cities, to attaining maintainable solutions and refining environmental danger. The rising jeopardy about global warming and carbon emission has fast-tracked the rising emphasis on green energies and regulating the carbon track.

For example, on 19th April 2021, the ministry of energy of Israel declared a plan for decreasing the greenhouse gas release consequences by almost 80%. This plan involves closing down coal-fired power divisions, refining power grid technologies, and rising electricity generation through renewable energies. Therefore, events such as these will help to bolster the smart infrastructure market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest smart infrastructure market share worth USD 26.5 billion in 2020. This is accredited to the prompt-paced industrialization and urbanization in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has continuous accelerated focus for bettering smart cities in comparison with other regions owing to the wide-ranging obtainability of IoT sensors and IT infrastructure.

Europe is anticipated to augment at an abrupt pace. The European Commission has established two approaches that sustain the application of smart urban technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers to Assist Developers to Invent Original Concepts and Prolong Business

Important companies present in the market frequently come up with effective approaches that comprise collaborations, procurements and mergers, product unveilings, and so on. These tactics bolster their position as dominating players and also profit the other engaged companies.

Industry Developments:

May 2021: Minsait got involved in a global tactical collaboration with Google Cloud for combining its assortment of products and services aimed towards the digital transformation of companies and establishments.

