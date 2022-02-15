New Women's Puffer Vest Canada - Light Reversible Smart Layer Range 2022 Launch

Montreal, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak has launched the new Aero ultra light reversible vest for customers wanting fresh style between seasons. The animal-free Kapok blend filling adds warmth and comfort while retaining a sleek finish.

For more information, please visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-ww

The latest release by Frank And Oak is part of the company's smart wear range for women and is made with modular layers for every season. Since 2019, the Smart-Layer collection has been highly popular and the latest reversible vest now expands the best-selling range.

The purpose of Frank And Oak's modular outerwear is to help customers layer more effectively while reducing their impact on the planet. The new vest is made from recycled materials, with nylon created from textile waste.

It also features recycled polyester sourced from discarded materials, while the lining is made with recycled fibres. Attention to detail even extends to the label, which itself is made from recycled polyester.

The water-resistant vest has NATULON® zip tape and a slimline finish that allows it to fit under larger coats. This makes it well suited to wear in all weather conditions, and it's also easier to pack for customers who are travelling.

Frank And Oak explains that the Ripstop fabric makes the vest more durable through an innovative interlocking design technique. It's resistant to both wind and rain, and is easy to care for.

The vest comes in sizes ranging from XS through to XL. Colours include rose taupe and black, allowing it to pair well with a range of styles.

Frank And Oak is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2022 and continues to lead the sustainable industry with quality eco-friendly clothing.

The company has established itself as a leading figure in the Candian sustainable fashion field. It uses innovative fabrics and thoughtful design processes and strives to help customers feel good in the clothes they wear.

A spokesperson states: "Frank And Oak was founded in Montreal in 2012, with a mission to create an apparel brand that would speak to a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs. We believe in considering the impact of the choices we make every day and view those choices as an opportunity to better ourselves."

https://vimeo.com/641913051

To find out more about Frank And Oak's 2022 smart layer collection visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/women

