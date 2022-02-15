AlphaPhenomics Announces New Commercial Agreement With AgSights

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian-based and precision-agriculture startup, AlphaPhenomics announced today that it has reached agreement with AgSights which will become a shareholder and commercial partner. AlphaPhenomics will provide its range of real-time data capture multi-spectral cameras to various ongoing multi-species commercial projects that AgSights has with its customers and sub-distributors across North America.



AlphaPhenomics CEO, Dr. Jack Behan stated, "We are extremely pleased with this technology development agreement and indeed with AgSights becoming a valued shareholder of our company. This agreement follows significant collaboration and detailed discussion with AgSights over the course of the last year to work jointly toward the testing of our phenotypic data capture system for animal weight and carcass yield that enables real-time information to integrate with the comprehensive software system developed by AgSights. AgSights have exciting technology that ensures animal traceability, records individual animal performance from birth to slaughter, and genotypic records to improve animal production. AgSights have an established track record of success in commercializing innovation and technology; they are an ideal partner for our Company and we are excited about working with AgSights on taking this technology to their customers and partners."

Betty-Jo Almond, General Manager of AgSights added, "We now have a contract to represent AlphaPhenomics in Canada, and the U.S. with our beef, sheep and goat customers and we are very excited. We are confident that AlphaPhenomics has the potential to become a global leader in Precision Livestock and we want to help them to achieve their mission. The technology will greatly assist real time measurement and bring valuable insight to further improve the production efficiency within cattle, and small ruminants for our customers."

About AlphaPhenomics, Inc.

AlphaPhenomics state-of-the-art technology can be applied across multiple sectors including; animal breeding, reproduction, agriculture, bio-security / bio-surveillance and veterinary supervision. The images are captured in 3D format, with multispectral potential to capture images from microwave and infra-red along with 4D video format. Using encrypted block-chain technology, the highly compressed data is sent wirelessly to central servers for biometric data processing.

The Company continues to develop solutions that will allow real-time assessment for a number of purposes to assist in more accurate outcome predictions. These include metabolic surveillance as an early warning system for the prediction of disease and viral or bacterial infections. Additional information about these programs will be disclosed in the coming months. AlphaPhenomics continues to pursue additional opportunities for pipeline expansion.

AlphaPhenomics' mission is to be the leading precision livestock partner for our customers by providing a fully integrated image and data capture and analytics platform in the precision agriculture and data driven sustainable livestock farming sector.

Our digital biotechnology platform, IMAGENOMICS™, enables our customers to increase productivity, improve yield, and lower production costs through the use of our proprietary real-time, non-invasive, full body biometrics technology for phenotypic data capture.



For more information, please visit us at www.alphaphenomics.com

