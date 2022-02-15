AlphaPhenomics Announces New Commercial Agreement With AgSights

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian-based and precision-agriculture startup, AlphaPhenomics announced today that it has reached agreement with AgSights which will become a shareholder and commercial partner. AlphaPhenomics will provide its range of real-time data capture multi-spectral cameras to various ongoing multi-species commercial projects that AgSights has with its customers and sub-distributors across North America.
AlphaPhenomics CEO, Dr. Jack Behan stated, "We are extremely pleased with this technology development agreement and indeed with AgSights becoming a valued shareholder of our company. This agreement follows significant collaboration and detailed discussion with AgSights over the course of the last year to work jointly toward the testing of our phenotypic data capture system for animal weight and carcass yield that enables real-time information to integrate with the comprehensive software system developed by AgSights. AgSights have exciting technology that ensures animal traceability, records individual animal performance from birth to slaughter, and genotypic records to improve animal production. AgSights have an established track record of success in commercializing innovation and technology; they are an ideal partner for our Company and we are excited about working with AgSights on taking this technology to their customers and partners."
Betty-Jo Almond, General Manager of AgSights added, "We now have a contract to represent AlphaPhenomics in Canada, and the U.S. with our beef, sheep and goat customers and we are very excited. We are confident that AlphaPhenomics has the potential to become a global leader in Precision Livestock and we want to help them to achieve their mission. The technology will greatly assist real time measurement and bring valuable insight to further improve the production efficiency within cattle, and small ruminants for our customers."
About AlphaPhenomics, Inc.
AlphaPhenomics state-of-the-art technology can be applied across multiple sectors including; animal breeding, reproduction, agriculture, bio-security / bio-surveillance and veterinary supervision. The images are captured in 3D format, with multispectral potential to capture images from microwave and infra-red along with 4D video format. Using encrypted block-chain technology, the highly compressed data is sent wirelessly to central servers for biometric data processing.
The Company continues to develop solutions that will allow real-time assessment for a number of purposes to assist in more accurate outcome predictions. These include metabolic surveillance as an early warning system for the prediction of disease and viral or bacterial infections. Additional information about these programs will be disclosed in the coming months. AlphaPhenomics continues to pursue additional opportunities for pipeline expansion.
AlphaPhenomics' mission is to be the leading precision livestock partner for our customers by providing a fully integrated image and data capture and analytics platform in the precision agriculture and data driven sustainable livestock farming sector.
Our digital biotechnology platform, IMAGENOMICS™, enables our customers to increase productivity, improve yield, and lower production costs through the use of our proprietary real-time, non-invasive, full body biometrics technology for phenotypic data capture.
For more information, please visit us at www.alphaphenomics.com
Investor or Media Inquiries:
Kelly Elkow
Investor & Media Relations, AlphaPhenomics
kelly.elkow@alphaphenomics.com
+1 780 995 0391
Dr. Jack Behan
CEO, AlphaPhenomics
jack.behan@alphaphenomics.com
+44 7500 878269
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.