JFOODO Presents Hamachi, Japan's Unique Oceanic Delight

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamachi may very well be the National fish of Japan. This versatile pinkish white fish is often served as crudo, sushi, or sashimi, but Hamachi is getting its due when 10 top chefs (seven in New York and three in Los Angeles) serve specially crafted Hamachi dishes during JFOODO's Hamachi promotion through February 28. This special promotion is designed to cast a wide net on the fish, also commonly known as Japanese Amberjack, Yellowtail, or Buri.

Both wild and farmed Hamachi are extremely popular in Japan. Farmed Hamachi are delicious all year round, but wild Hamachi are especially seasonable in the colder months when the fish have a higher fat content. The chefs were asked to come up with a dish using Hamachi that reflects their cuisine to show that the fish can be adapted to styles other than Japanese. In the hands of these masters, Hamachi takes on personalities from Scandinavia, Peru, France, America, and Japan. The dish will be served as either an appetizer, entree, or part of a tasting menu. It is showcased raw, marinated, poached, grilled, steamed, and sauteed, and always the result is pure perfection. What's best is that Hamachi offers a number of nutritional benefits. Because it is a naturally oily fish, it is high in omega-3 fatty acids (similarly to salmon), which are important for brain and heart health. This fish is also particularly high in vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium. Diners will get to experience the joy of hamachi at the following participating restaurants. To view photos and recipes, go to the Hamachi website.

- New York City -

Chef Emma Bengtsson, Aquavit

Hamachi Crudo and a Sea Buckthorn Vinaigrette

Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske, Contra

Olive Oil Poached Hamachi with Radish Broth and Charred Scallions

Chef Mary Attea, The Musket Room

Japanese Hamachi Crudo with Winter Citrus, Pistachios and Pomegranate

Chef George Mendes, Veranda

Hamachi Confit, Crisped Kombu, Smoked Ginger Butter

Chef Erik Ramirez, Llama san

Hamachi Tiradito, Uni, Coconut, Matcha

Chef Manabu Asanuma, THE GALLERY by odo

"Hamachi Daikon"

Simmered Yellowtail Belly and Turnip served with Kuruma Prawn, Taro, Shiitake, Mizuna

Chef Kuniaki Yoshizawa, Wokuni

Aburi Sushi

- Los Angeles -

Chef Josiah Citrin, Citrin

Japanese Hamachi, Radish, Coriander, Enoki, Yuzu Kosho "Leche de Tigre"

Chef Michael Cimarusti, Providence

Wild Japanese Hamachi, Creme Fraiche, Wasabi, Shiso and Celtuce

Chef David Schlosser, Shibumi

Grilled Japanese Hamachi with Hoshigaki and Ginger

To learn more, visit https://seafood-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/us/index.html

