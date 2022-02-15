Purpose Investments Inc. Announces February Distributions

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") is pleased to announce distributions for the month of February 2022 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds ("the Funds").
The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is February 23, 2022, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash Fund, which have an ex-distribution date of February 25, 2022, as well as Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of February 24, 2022. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is February 25, 2022.
|Open-End Funds
|Ticker
Symbol
|Distribution
per
share/unit
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Distribution
Frequency
|Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series
|$0.08501
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series
|PDIV
|$0.05221
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series
|PBD
|$0.05201
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series
|PHR
|$0.07201
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series
|PIN
|$0.08301
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|PYF
|$0.08301
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series
|PYF.U
|US $ 0.08851
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series
|PYF.B
|$0.08851
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series
|BNC
|$0.08501
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series
|PRP
|$0.05401
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series
|PAYF
|$0.11811
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PID
|$0.0780
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|PUD
|$0.0650
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
|PUD.B
|$0.0760
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units
|BND
|$0.0585
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose High Interest Savings ETF
|PSA
|$0.0215
|02/25/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units
|PSU.U
|US$ 0.0200
|02/25/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units
|SYLD
|$0.0970
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units
|PINC
|$0.0840
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units
|IGB
|$0.06021
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
|RPS
|$0.0950
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series
|RDE
|$0.06501
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units
|RPU
|$0.0940
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2
|RPU.B / RPU.U
|$0.0940
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units
|REM
|$0.0580
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units
|FLX
|$0.0297
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units
|FLX.U
|US$ 0.0375
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units
|FLX.B
|$0.0365
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units
|BDEQ
|$0.0112
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
|BDOP
|$0.0075
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
|CLMT
|$0.0100
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units
|CROP
|$0.0875
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units
|BTCY
|$0.0785
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units
|BTCY.B
|$0.0800
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|BTCY.U
|US$ 0.0980
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units
|ETHY
|$0.0830
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units
|ETHY.B
|$0.0915
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units
|ETHY.U
|US$ 0.1045
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF – ETF Units
|HEAL
|$0.0815
|02/24/2022
|03/07/2022
|Monthly
|Closed-End Funds
|Ticker
Symbol
|Distribution
per
share/unit
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Distribution
Frequency
|Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T
|RIGP.UN
|$0.1146
|02/28/2022
|03/14/2022
|Monthly
|Big Banc Split Corp – Class A
|BNK
|$0.06621
|02/28/2022
|03/14/2022
|Monthly
|Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares
|BNK.PR.A
|$0.05001
|02/28/2022
|03/14/2022
|Monthly
(1) Dividend is designated as an "eligible" Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
About Purpose Investments Inc.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
