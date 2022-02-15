CMC Materials Announces Favorable Conclusion in Patent Dispute with DuPont

Aurora, IL, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. CCMP ("CMC"), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, today announced the conclusion of United States Presidential review, thereby affirming the Company's favorable Final Determination in its International Trade Commission ("ITC") case against DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and several DuPont subsidiaries (collectively, "DuPont"). As announced in December, the ITC found DuPont is unlawfully importing, selling, and marketing in the United States certain chemical mechanical planarization ("CMP") slurries and components thereof that infringe a patent owned by CMC that is fundamental to advanced dielectric CMP slurries.

In that ruling, the ITC issued an exclusion order and cease and desist orders prohibiting DuPont's importation, marketing, and sale of infringing products and components thereof in the United States, pending a 60-day Presidential review period. Now that the period has expired, United States Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") will stop the importation into the United States of DuPont's infringing Optiplane 2300 and Optiplane 2600 dielectric CMP slurries and components thereof for a period extending to 2035 (the expiration date of CMC's patent). Under the December Final Determination, a party expecting to "transition away" from the infringing products in the short term must submit to CBP a "documented need" for the products under penalty of criminal sanction.

