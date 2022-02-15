BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (Nasdaq - BDSI), Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE - ZWS), Edoc Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ADOC)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (Nasdaq - BDSI)
Under the terms of the agreement, BDSI will be acquired by Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq - COLL). BDSI shareholders will receive $5.60 in cash for each share of BDSI common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $604 million. The investigation concerns whether the BDSI Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Collegium is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/biodelivery-sciences-international-inc-nasdaq-bdsi/.
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE - ZWS)
Under the terms of the agreement, Elkay shareholders will receive up to 52.5M shares of Zurn, which will result in Elkay shareholders owning approximately 29% of the combined company and current Zurn shareholders owning approximately 71% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Zurn Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of their holdings in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/zurn-water-solutions-corporation-nyse-zws/.
Edoc Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – ADOC)
Under the terms of the agreement, Edoc, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Calidi"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering the development of cell-based delivery of oncolytic viruses, and result in Calidi becoming a publicly-listed company. Edoc shareholders will retain ownership of 18.5% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Edoc Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/edoc-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-adoc/.
Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
