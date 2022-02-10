MannKind Corporation to Participate in SVB Leerink 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation MNKD, a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the SVB Leerink 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm (ET).
Interested parties can access a link to the webcast from the New & Events section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.
About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation MNKD focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company's partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is located in Danbury, Conn., and Westlake Village, Calif. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.
Company Contact:
Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations
(818) 661-5000
Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com
