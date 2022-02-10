Sanofi's vaccine are the most administered pediatric vaccines in the world

Lyon, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study shows that Sanofi Pasteur is the global leader in the aP-based pediatric combination vaccines market including hexavalent, pentavalent and school entry booster vaccines.
What are those vaccines and at what age are they administered?
- Hexavalent vaccines are six in-one combination vaccines that protect babies from 2 months old against diphtheria (D), tetanus (T), pertussis (P), poliomyelitis (IPV) and hepatitis B and diseases caused by Haemophilus influenza type b, whilst pentavalent vaccines target all but hepatitis B
- As immunity wanes over time and children are at greater risk of infection once they start school, a "school entry booster " is further administered between the ages of 3 and 7.
Key numbers show that: More than 310 million doses of pediatric combination vaccines were administered in 2020 Hevavalent vaccine:
- 22 millions doses of Sanofi Pasteur's Hexaxim® were used in 2020, representing 67% of the global market share. It was followed by Infanrix Hexa® from GSK with 26%.
- 3.8 million doses of hexavalent vaccine were used for preterm infants.
- It is the only vaccine used for preterm babies among 16 countries including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Macedonia, and Norway.
Pentavalent vaccine:
- 21 millions doses of Sanofi Pasteur' Pentaxim® were used in 2020 representing 62% of the global market share.
- It is the only brand used in the national immunization schedule of 11 countries including Turkey, Russia, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Serbia, Costa Rica, Portugal, Lithuania, China, and India
Entry school booster:
- Nearly 10 million doses of tetravalent school entry booster vaccines were administered in 2020. Tetraxim® by Sanofi Pasteur represents 47% of these.
Overall, Europe is the biggest user of the aP based combination vaccines with 38% market share for hexavalent vaccines, 36% for pentavalent vaccines, and 48% for school entry booster vaccines.
