Global Confectionery Packaging Machine Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

A new study on the global confectionery packaging machine market has been published by the publisher. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global confectionery packaging machine market. The publisher's study offers valuable information about the global confectionery packaging machine market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), have been elucidated in the publisher's study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global confectionery packaging machine market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis of business strategies of leading market players is also featured in the publisher's study on the global confectionery packaging machine market. This could help readers understand the principal factors driving the global confectionery packaging machine market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global confectionery packaging machine market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the confectionery packaging machine market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global confectionery packaging machine market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in terms of machine type and application of the global confectionery packaging machine market?

What is the revenue of the global confectionery packaging machine market based on the respective segments?

Which are the key strategies adopted by top players of the global confectionery packaging machine market?

Which are the leading companies in the global confectionery packaging machine market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Key Trends Analysis

5.2.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.2.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.3. Key Market Indicators

5.3.1. Overall Food Packaging Machine Market

5.4. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Value Chain Analysis

5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.7. Technological Overview

5.8. Regulatory Framework

5.9. Global Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

5.9.1. Market Revenue Projections (Us$ Mn)

5.9.2. Market Revenue Projections (Thousand Units)



6. Global Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast, by Machine Type

6.1. Global Confectionery Packaging Machine Market (Us$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Machine Type, 2017-2031

6.1.1. Primary Packing

6.1.1.1. Vertical

6.1.1.1.1. Carton

6.1.1.1.2. Flexible

6.1.1.1.3. Rigid Containers

6.1.1.2. Horizontal

6.1.1.2.1. Carton

6.1.1.2.2. Flexible

6.1.1.2.3. Rigid Containers

6.1.2. Primary Wrapping/Overwrapping

6.1.2.1. Single Product

6.1.2.2. Multiple Products

6.1.3. Secondary Packing

6.1.3.1. Vertical

6.1.3.1.1. Carton/Display/Case

6.1.3.1.2. Flexible

6.1.3.1.3. Rigid Containers/Others

6.1.3.2. Horizontal

6.1.3.2.1. Carton/Display/Case

6.1.3.2.2. Flexible

6.1.3.2.3. Rigid Containers/Others

6.1.4. Secondary Overwrapping

6.1.5. Others (Robotic Palletizer, Etc.)

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Machine Type



7. Global Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Global Confectionery Packaging Machine Market (Us$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

7.1.1. Candies

7.1.2. Mints, Pastilles

7.1.3. Gum Pellets

7.1.4. Gum Slabs and Tabs

7.1.5. Gummies, Jellies, Liquorice

7.1.6. Coated Chocolates

7.1.7. Individually Wrapped Chocolates

7.1.8. Chocolate/Snack Bars

7.1.9. Chocolate Tablets

7.1.10. Others (Marshmallow, Etc.)

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Application



8. Global Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Global Confectionery Packaging Machine Market (Us$ Mn and Thousand Units), by Region, 2017-2031

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia-Pacific

8.1.4. Middle East & Africa

8.1.5. South America

8.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region



9. North America Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Global Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia-Pacific Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East & Africa Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast



13. South America Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company, 2020

14.3. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

14.3.1. Theegarten

14.3.1.1. Company Overview

14.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.1.3. Revenue

14.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.2. Acma

14.3.2.1. Company Overview

14.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.2.3. Revenue

14.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.3. Loeschpack (The Piepenbrock Group)

14.3.3.1. Company Overview

14.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.3.3. Revenue

14.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.4. Syntegon Technology GmbH

14.3.4.1. Company Overview

14.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.4.3. Revenue

14.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.5. Gerhard Schubert GmbH

14.3.5.1. Company Overview

14.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.5.3. Revenue

14.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.6. Sacmi

14.3.6.1. Company Overview

14.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.6.3. Revenue

14.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.7. Tishma Technologies

14.3.7.1. Company Overview

14.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.7.3. Revenue

14.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.8. Cama

14.3.8.1. Company Overview

14.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.8.3. Revenue

14.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.9. Senzani

14.3.9.1. Company Overview

14.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.9.3. Revenue

14.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.10. Somic

14.3.10.1. Company Overview

14.3.10.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.10.3. Revenue

14.3.10.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.11. Cavanna

14.3.11.1. Company Overview

14.3.11.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.11.3. Revenue

14.3.11.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.12. Pfm

14.3.12.1. Company Overview

14.3.12.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.12.3. Revenue

14.3.12.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.13. Ulma

14.3.13.1. Company Overview

14.3.13.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.13.3. Revenue

14.3.13.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.14. Langen

14.3.14.1. Company Overview

14.3.14.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.14.3. Revenue

14.3.14.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.15. Livetech

14.3.15.1. Company Overview

14.3.15.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.15.3. Revenue

14.3.15.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.16. Tecnopack

14.3.16.1. Company Overview

14.3.16.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.16.3. Revenue

14.3.16.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.17. San-Ke

14.3.17.1. Company Overview

14.3.17.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.17.3. Revenue

14.3.17.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.18. Econopak

14.3.18.1. Company Overview

14.3.18.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.18.3. Revenue

14.3.18.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.19. Sollas

14.3.19.1. Company Overview

14.3.19.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.19.3. Revenue

14.3.19.4. Strategy & Business Overview

14.3.20. Mardenedwards

14.3.20.1. Company Overview

14.3.20.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

14.3.20.3. Revenue

14.3.20.4. Strategy & Business Overview



15. Key Takeaway



