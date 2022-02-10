The U.S. floral gifting market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Floral Gifting Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05398685/?utm_source=GNW





INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



The market has pretty much been the same up until the last couple of years. A major reason for this is the loss of stems and lack of research innovation. However, this is beginning to change. A host of start-ups have mushroomed that are growth-hacking their way into the florist industry. The on-demand floral production is one of the key differentiators, prominent among the current wave of floral gifting vendors. The concept of farm-to-table is gaining traction. There is also a huge need for a low-cost business platform that allows florists to make a decent profit and improves morale.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES



• One of the most prominent innovations in the florist industry in US has been through delivery. Retail is being eliminated to appeal to the new generations that look to digital platforms for most of their purchase decisions.

• From a geographical perspective, there is a possibility that newer floral sources such as Nepal and Japan will enter US landscape. This will bring about some innovation in the market thus fueling the United States floriculture market's growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. floral gifting market-



• Spread of Farmer-Florist Movement

• Rising Focus Towards Local Flowers

• Broadening Range of Bouquet Elements

• Increasing Demand for Sustainability

• Intensifying Micro-Regionalism

• Rise of Bioengineering In Retail & Hospitality



U.S. FLORAL GIFTING MARKET SEGMENTS



U.S. floral gifting market is segmented based on-



• Occasion

• Platform

• Product

• Purchase Options

• States



U.S. FLORAL GIFTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

• The idea of self-gifting is largely gaining prominence due to a widespread culture of consumption. The main reason behind this is the sense of individuality and independence that has gained popularity in the generation. Social media can be largely used to promote the idea of self-gifting as it is highly individualistic and a powerful tool that can shape conversations.

• The rise of the internet has ushered in an era of comparative shopping, educated decisions, innovative business models, and widening creativity in online flower shops in the US. Vendors are also focussing on sustainability. For instance, FlowerPetal.com has invested in carbon offsets by providing flowers that have to do with renewable energy projects. They have influenced the US florists industry as it increased accessibility and influenced purchases on a more regular, impulsive decision, going beyond special occasions.



Market Segmentation by Occasion



• Personal & Self Gifting

• Wedding

• Corporate

• Sympathy



Market Segmentation by Platform



• In-Store

• Online

• Mobile



Market Segmentation by Product



• Bouquets & Arrangements

• Stems



Market Segmentation by Purchase Options



• One-Time Purchase

• Subscriptions



U.S. FLORAL GIFTING MARKET GEOGRAPHY



• California is in a league of its own when it comes to cut flower production, thanks to its Mediterranean climate, year-round indoor and outdoor growing, and mature and huge supply chain infrastructure. With the world slowly getting back to normal after the pandemic, the flower gifting industry will gain traction in sales in the coming years.



Market Segmentation by States



• California

• Washington

• Oregon

• Florida



VENDOR INSIGHTS



• The leading players in US floral gifting market are- FTD Companies, 1-800-Flowers.com, Teleflora, and From You Flowers.

• Vendors in the market can improve their growth and profitability by deep diving into nuances of various ethnic groups and the language of flowers that they follow and specifically targeting the basis of the attached symbolism across a variety of occasions.



Key Vendors



• FTD Companies

• 1-800-Flowers.com

• Teleflora

• From You Flowers



Other Prominent Vendors



• 5th Floral Co

• Avas Flowers

• Benchmark Boquets

• BloomNation

• BloomsyBox

• Blooms Today

• Farmgirl Flowers

• Floom

• Flora2000

• FloraQueen

• Flowerbud

• FlowerPetal

• JustFlowers.com

• KaBloom.com

• The Flower Shop

• The Bouqs

• UrbanStems

• Gotham Florist

• H Bloom

• Venus Et Fleur



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the US floral gifting market in 2021?

2. At what CAGR the US floral gifting will grow in the next 5 years

3. What is the biggest opportunity for growth in the online flower shops industry in the US?

4. How has the U.S. retail flower gifting industry performed compared with the online distribution channel in the U.S.?

