Worldwide Plant-based Protein Industry to 2031 - Featuring Crown Soya Protein, Devansoy and Fuji Oil Holdings Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Protein Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has recently published a market study on the plant-based protein market. It provides a detailed assessment of key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the plant-based protein market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the plant-based protein market will grow during the forecast period of 2021-2031.
Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) are elaborated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This information is intended to help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the plant-based protein market during the forecast period.
The study is intended to offer a holistic market overview to stakeholders in the plant-based proteins, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, cultivators, brands and investors, and to help them develop winning growth strategies. Stakeholders in the plant-based protein market, which include investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, and business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in the publisher's study.
The study also includes statistics and facts related to the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting expansion of the market. It also offers actionable insights into the future trends in the plant-based protein market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the plant-based protein market can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.
Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Plant-based Protein Market Report
- Which country will continue to remain the most profitable market for plant-based protein market players?
- Which factors will induce a change in the demand for plant-based proteins during the assessment period?
- How will the changing trends impact the plant-based protein market?
- How can market players capitalize on the low-hanging opportunities in the plant-based protein market in developed countries?
- Which companies are leading the plant-based protein market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the plant-based protein market to catapult their position at the forefront?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends
4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis
4.2. Product USPs / Features
5. Global Plant-based Protein Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
5.1. Historical Market Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020
5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (in Metric Tons) Projections, 2021-2031
6. Global Plant-based Protein Market - Pricing Analysis
6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis
6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
7. Global Plant-based Protein Market Demand Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Market Background
8.1. Macro-Economic Factors
8.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
8.1.2. Global Industry Value Added
8.1.3. Global Urbanization Growth Outlook
8.1.4. Global Food Security Index Outlook
8.1.5. Global Rank - Ease of Doing Business
8.1.6. Global Rank - Trading Across Borders
8.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Animal Feed Industry Market
8.2.1. Manufacturer/Processors
8.2.2. Supply Chain and Logistics
8.2.3. Wholesalers/Traders
8.2.4. Retailers
8.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Beverage Industry
8.4. COVID-19 Risk Assessment/Impact
8.5. Global Animal Feed Industry Outlook
8.6. Global Beverage Industry Outlook
8.7. Products offered by Key Players
8.8. End User Industry Demand Analysis
8.9. Key Certifications/Claims
8.10. Key Regulations
8.11. Market Dynamics
8.11.1. Drivers
8.11.2. Restraints
8.11.3. Opportunity Analysis
8.12. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
9. Global Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Product Type
9.1. Introduction / Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis By Product Type, 2016-2020
9.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2021-2031
9.3.1. Soy Protein
9.3.2. Wheat Protein
9.3.3. Pea Protein
9.3.4. Others
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type
10. Global Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Form
10.1. Introduction / Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis By Form, 2016-2020
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis and Forecast By Form, 2021-2031
10.3.1. Isolate
10.3.2. Concentrate
10.3.3. Others
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Form
11. Global Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, By Application
11.1. Introduction / Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis By Application, 2016-2020
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (in Metric Tons) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2021-2031
11.3.1. Supplements & Nutritional Powders
11.3.2. Beverages
11.3.3. Protein & Nutritional Powders
11.3.4. Bakery & Snacks
11.3.5. Breakfast Cereals
11.3.6. Meat Products
11.3.7. Dairy Products
11.3.8. Infant Nutrition
11.3.9. Animal Feed
11.3.10. Others
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
12. Global Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region
13. North America Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
14. Latin America Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
15. Europe Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
16. South Asia Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
17. East Asia Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
18. Oceania Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
19. Middle East and Africa Plant-based Protein Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
20. Market Structure Analysis
20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
20.2. Market Concentration
20.3. Market Presence Analysis
21. Competition Analysis
21.1. Competition Dashboard
21.2. Competition Deep Dive
21.2.1. AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.
21.2.1.1. Overview
21.2.1.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.1.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.1.4. Key Developments
21.2.1.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.2. Batory Foods.
21.2.2.1. Overview
21.2.2.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.2.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.2.4. Key Developments
21.2.2.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.3. Ag Processing Inc.
21.2.3.1. Overview
21.2.3.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.3.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.3.4. Key Developments
21.2.3.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.4. Archer-Daniels Midland Co
21.2.4.1. Overview
21.2.4.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.4.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.4.4. Key Developments
21.2.4.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.5. Biopress S.A.S
21.2.5.1. Overview
21.2.5.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.5.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.5.4. Key Developments
21.2.5.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.6. Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
21.2.6.1. Overview
21.2.6.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.6.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.6.4. Key Developments
21.2.6.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.7. Cargill Inc.
21.2.7.1. Overview
21.2.7.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.7.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.7.4. Key Developments
21.2.7.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.8. CHS Inc
21.2.8.1. Overview
21.2.8.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.8.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.8.4. Key Developments
21.2.8.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.9. Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
21.2.9.1. Overview
21.2.9.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.9.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.9.4. Key Developments
21.2.9.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.10. Crown Soya Protein Group
21.2.10.1. Overview
21.2.10.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.10.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.10.4. Key Developments
21.2.10.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.11. Devansoy Inc.
21.2.11.1. Overview
21.2.11.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.11.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.11.4. Key Developments
21.2.11.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.12. E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
21.2.12.1. Overview
21.2.12.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.12.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.12.4. Key Developments
21.2.12.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.13. Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
21.2.13.1. Overview
21.2.13.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.13.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.13.4. Key Developments
21.2.13.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.14. Glanbia plc
21.2.14.1. Overview
21.2.14.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.14.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.14.4. Key Developments
21.2.14.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.15. Gushen Group Co., Ltd.
21.2.15.1. Overview
21.2.15.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.15.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.15.4. Key Developments
21.2.15.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.16. Ingredion Inc.
21.2.16.1. Overview
21.2.16.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.16.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.16.4. Key Developments
21.2.16.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.17. ROQUETTE FRERES
21.2.17.1. Overview
21.2.17.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.17.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.17.4. Key Developments
21.2.17.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.18. Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Co., Ltd.
21.2.18.1. Overview
21.2.18.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.18.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.18.4. Key Developments
21.2.18.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.19. The Scoular Company
21.2.19.1. Overview
21.2.19.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.19.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.19.4. Key Developments
21.2.19.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.20. Wilmar International Ltd.
21.2.20.1. Overview
21.2.20.2. Product Portfolio
21.2.20.3. Sales Footprint
21.2.20.4. Key Developments
21.2.20.5. Strategy Overview
21.2.21. Others (Available on Request)
22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
23. Research Methodology
