The U.S. continuing medical education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period

Healthcare is one of the industries where online and blended learning is replacing traditional classroom training at an incredible pace. Online learning is personal and is accessed using smartphones, tablets, and laptops at your choice of time and place. Online courseware is designed and built to be engaging and interactive, using quality images, video, audio, and animation to help users comprehend and retain knowledge.

• Next-Generation Simulation Technology For CME: Changes in medical practice that limit class hours and patient availability, increased diagnostic, management possibilities, and technological advances have contributed to the increasing use of simulation techniques in medical education. Simulation technology as an educational tool is revolutionizing medical education, including the acquisition and maintenance of skills and knowledge, integrating technology into a comprehensive clinical curriculum that includes certification and recertification, and adopting proficiency and awareness, practical and competent improvement, and measurement of results. Thus, it will drive demand in the Continuing Medical Education Market in the US in the forecast period.

• Preference Towards Short Time CME Courses: Time is a challenging factor for physicians across the globe. Allocation of more time on other CME programs will further pressure their schedule. Physicians around the world prefer shorter educational activities required to manage their patients. Most young physicians prefer concise (i.e., < 15 minutes) online, text-based activities and interactive clinical decision-making resources. Physicians are the most critical assets for any healthcare system. Thus, there is a need for a structured process for continuous training, exposure, learning, and improvement to continue applying their skills and knowledge correctly. Vendors can use this as an opportunity to thrive in the healthcare education market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• COVID-19 has positively impacted the CME programs; there is increased demand for the CME programs for the latest technology and infectious diseases provided online.

• Increased competitiveness and an increased number of healthcare professionals in various counties force physicians to pursue CME programs to stay competitive. This factor is driving demand in CME Market in the US.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of

the U.S. continuing medical education market -



• Introduction of Next-Generation Simulation Technology For CME

• Increased Demand for Mobile Platform Education

• Increased Adoption of CME Among Non-physicians Healthcare Professionals

• Increasing Preference for Short Time CME Courses

• Growth in Student Enrolment for Medical Schools



U.S. CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTS



U.S. continuing medical education market is segmented on the basis of-



• Delivery mode

• Specialty

• Providers



U.S. CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

• The E-learning delivery method will witness an absolute growth of more than 70% in the forecast period. Increased internet coverage and the evolution of gadgets have helped the education system adapt to new media to attract students. Some of the main benefits of the internet-based CME include improved access, convenience, and flexibility, reduced travel expenses, and time. But classroom learning still has the highest share in S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market. It is preferred as face-to-face interaction with the students, and the professors are more appealing. Many group activities help discuss and solve cases, thus providing better brainstorming and knowledge transfer sessions.



Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode



• Classroom Training

• E-Learning

• Regularly Scheduled Series

• Journals

• Others



Market Segmentation by Speciality:



• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Infectious Disease

• Orthopedic

• Dental

• Primary Care

• Gastroenterology

• General Surgery

• Pediatric

• Allergy & Immunology

• Endocrinology & Metabolism

• Others



Market Segmentation by Providers



• NPOs

• Publishing/Education Company

• School Of Medicine

• Hospital/Healthcare Delivery System

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The vendors in the CME market are start-up educational companies, branded medical schools, NGOs, physician associations, Insurance companies. In addition to this, the military institutions also provide CME programs to physicians.

• Mednax Creqs has launched a new cloud-based continuing education platform. This unique and improved online portal is designed to help physicians, advanced practice providers, and other medical professionals across the US to earn AMA PRA Category 1 credits and nursing contact hours.



Key Vendors



• AcademicCME

• AffinityCE

• Albert Einstein College of Medicine

• AMA Ed Hub

• American College of Cardiology

• American Medical Seminars

• American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS)

• Antidote Education Company

• AO North America

• Aspirus

• AXIS Medical Education

• Ballad Health

• Baptist Health South Florida

• Baylor College of Medicine

• BorderRAC

• Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)

• Brody School of Medicine East Carolina University

• Bryan Health

• Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences

• The Center for Forensic Psychiatry

• The Carlat CME Institute

• Cine-Med

• CME Outfitters

• CME Procedures

• Continuing Education Company

• COPIC Insurance Company

• Curi

• Current Reviews

• EB Medicine

• Essential CME

• EXCEL CME

• Florida Psychiatric Society

• Forefront Collaborative

• Great Valley Publishing Company

• Georgia Chapter of the American College of Cardiology

• Greeley Company

• Haymarket Medical Education

• HonorHealth

• Indiana University School of Medicine

• Kenes Group

• Lowell General Hospital

• MagMutual

• The MEDICAL MUTUAL Liability Insurance Society Of Maryland

• Medicus

• Med Learning Group

• Med-IQ

• MedScape

• MLMIC Insurance Company

• NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company

• Oakstone CME

• Opus Medicus

• Orthopaedic Trauma Association

• Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

• PESI Healthcare

• Relias

• Research To Practice

• Rockpointe Corporation

• Stanford Medicine

• Salus Global

• The Society for Simulation in Healthcare

• Tower Health

• UpToDate

• University of North Dakota

• University of California, Irvine

• World Class CME



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What will be the growth of the continuing medical education market in the U.S. in the coming years?

2. Why are short-duration courses being preferred more than long-duration ones in U.S. continuing medical education market?

3. How did COVID-19 impact the U.S. continuing medical education market?

4. Who are some players bringing about innovation in the U.S. continuing medical education market?

5. What are the segments covered in the U.S. continuing medical education industry report?

